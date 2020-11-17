Recount underway in College Station City Council Place 1 election

Hancock said she hopes that the work will be done by the end of Thursday, but said it may not be finished until Friday. After it is complete, the county will send the information to College Station city officials, who will be responsible for announcing the results.

If the recount produces a different outcome, and there is enough time to legally post the agenda item, College Station City Secretary Tanya Smith said the new results will be canvassed and Cornelius will be sworn in at the city council’s next scheduled meeting Nov. 23. If there is not enough time to meet the legal posting deadline, a special meeting will be scheduled soon after the Nov. 23 meeting.

Additionally, if the numbers change, but the outcome does not, a canvassing amendment will be presented to the City Council on Dec. 10, so the new count can be adopted.

City records indicate that there has not been a recount conducted in College Station prior to this, since other close races that officials are aware of do not reflect outcomes based on recounts.

Hancock said recounts are infrequent for the county. The last one, she said, was in 2018 and did not result in a change of outcome.