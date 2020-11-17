Recount underway in College Station City Council Place 1 election

The recount process for the College Station City Council Place 1 race is underway and should be complete by the end of the week.
Candidate Jason Cornelius submitted a petition for a recount Friday afternoon after losing the race to incumbent Bob Brick by five votes in the Nov. 3 general election. Brick was sworn in to his two-year term Thursday.
It is the only recount that was requested in the county this year, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Monday.
Cornelius requested a manual recount, which Hancock said will require nine people to complete. Throughout the next few days, approximately 30,000 electronic ballots will be printed so they can be manually counted.
On Friday, Hancock said Cornelius paid a deposit of $2,700. She added that he will be billed after the recount is complete for the cost of the printed ballots and for the labor of the nine election workers.
The election workers will meet Thursday morning to begin the recount. Hancock said there will be two teams of four people working on recounts, with an additional person designated to oversee the process. Each precinct must be counted separately. One team will count early voting ballots, while the other works on votes from Election Day. Whichever group finishes first will move on to absentee ballots. In each group, she said, one person will flip through the ballots and call the votes out while the other three people keep a tally of how votes were cast.
Hancock said she hopes that the work will be done by the end of Thursday, but said it may not be finished until Friday. After it is complete, the county will send the information to College Station city officials, who will be responsible for announcing the results.
If the recount produces a different outcome, and there is enough time to legally post the agenda item, College Station City Secretary Tanya Smith said the new results will be canvassed and Cornelius will be sworn in at the city council’s next scheduled meeting Nov. 23. If there is not enough time to meet the legal posting deadline, a special meeting will be scheduled soon after the Nov. 23 meeting.
Additionally, if the numbers change, but the outcome does not, a canvassing amendment will be presented to the City Council on Dec. 10, so the new count can be adopted.
City records indicate that there has not been a recount conducted in College Station prior to this, since other close races that officials are aware of do not reflect outcomes based on recounts.
Hancock said recounts are infrequent for the county. The last one, she said, was in 2018 and did not result in a change of outcome.
Brick is a research specialist at the A&M Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering. He’s been a member of College Station’s Board of Zoning and Adjustments and served as president of the city’s Rotary Club and the Foxfire Homeowner Association.
After graduating from A&M Consolidated High School, Cornelius played basketball at Texas A&M University and has been in consumer and business lending for two decades. At Frost Bank, he is a bank officer and financial center manager for the Bryan-College Station area.
In his Thursday Facebook statement announcing that he planned to petition for a recount, Cornelius said he is humbled by the more than 15,000 people who voted for him. Cornelius said many of his supporters have reached out asking that he “continue on.”
“It’s because of these factors that I am taking the steps to make sure that a vote that has been this close and of this magnitude shows the true direction our citizens want to go,” his statement said.
In the same Thursday post, Cornelius included a link for people to donate funds to him if they wanted to help pay for the recount.
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.