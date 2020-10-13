Record number of voters registered for Nov. 3 election

A record number of Brazos County residents are registered to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said more than 2,500 people registered in the last few days leading up to the Oct. 5 registration deadline, pushing the county’s overall voter registration total to 122,679 people.
Early voting starts today, and Hancock said state officials set up the county’s five early voting locations and local election workers completed training sessions on Monday.
“We have sent out 6,465 ballots in the mail, including local, military and overseas — and those are coming back rapidly,” Hancock said. She also said 373 people brought their mailed ballots to the elections office in person last week.
“There is no straight-party ticket voting this year, so my recommendation is that people go online to brazosvotes.org, look at the sample ballot and know in advance how you want to cast your ballot, because the ballot is quite lengthy,” Hancock said when asked what advice she had for voters ahead of what she expects to be a high-turnout election.
The Houston Chronicle reported Monday that Texas added more than 284,000 voters in two weeks leading up to the Oct. 5 deadline. The Texas Secretary of State’s office said a record 16,901,784 people statewide are registered to vote, an increase of 1.8 million people, or 12%, since 2016.
In separate interviews, Brazos County Democratic Party chair Wanda J. Watson and local Republican Party chair David Hilburn said their parties will have election poll watchers at early voting and Election Day locations. Hancock said only two poll watchers can be active at a voting location at one time.
Hilburn and Watson said their parties’ members are enthusiastic and ready to participate in the electoral process.
Watson said the Democratic Party locally is focused on voter education and helping people get to the polls after a heavy registration push. Hilburn said Republicans in the county are excited about the party’s national, statewide and local candidates.
“We’ve been pushing people to vote early,” Hilburn said. “We know there’s going to be a lot of votes on Election Day, and to make sure your vote’s counted, go do it yourself and in-person. We’ve got three weeks to do it, so if you can, vote early.”
Watson, who was chosen earlier this year as her party’s new chair, said the Democratic Party leaders locally have been encouraging people to focus not just on the presidential race but on local races as well. She said health care, the composition of the courts, and job, food and home security are among the top issues of many local Democrats.
“I have learned that for any election — and 2016 was an example — it’s one thing to have registered voters and it’s another thing to get people out to vote,” Watson said.
Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday and again Oct. 19-23. Hancock said face coverings are not required but are strongly encouraged inside voting locations, and she encouraged voters to thank poll workers for their work.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the last week of early voting, Oct. 26 through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot at one of the 25 Election Day voting locations.
Early voting locations are the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus; the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; and the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan.
The last day to request an application for ballot by mail is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. To learn more, visit brazosvotes.org.
