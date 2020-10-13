Record number of voters registered for Nov. 3 election

In separate interviews, Brazos County Democratic Party chair Wanda J. Watson and local Republican Party chair David Hilburn said their parties will have election poll watchers at early voting and Election Day locations. Hancock said only two poll watchers can be active at a voting location at one time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hilburn and Watson said their parties’ members are enthusiastic and ready to participate in the electoral process.

Watson said the Democratic Party locally is focused on voter education and helping people get to the polls after a heavy registration push. Hilburn said Republicans in the county are excited about the party’s national, statewide and local candidates.

“We’ve been pushing people to vote early,” Hilburn said. “We know there’s going to be a lot of votes on Election Day, and to make sure your vote’s counted, go do it yourself and in-person. We’ve got three weeks to do it, so if you can, vote early.”

Watson, who was chosen earlier this year as her party’s new chair, said the Democratic Party leaders locally have been encouraging people to focus not just on the presidential race but on local races as well. She said health care, the composition of the courts, and job, food and home security are among the top issues of many local Democrats.