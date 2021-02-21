Record-breaking freeze may have helped stem Brazos County's COVID-19 spread

The freezing temperatures and power outages of the past week that closed schools and prevented many Brazos Valley residents from getting to work may have helped curtail the number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Brazos County Health District resumed its daily updates of COVID-19 cases on Sunday for the first time in a week, reporting 115 new cases.

The number of active cases in the county on Sunday, 514, is less than half of what was reported on Feb. 14, the last time the health department reported case numbers and the first day of freezing temperatures. That day, health department officials reported 1,062 active cases among county residents.

The number of active cases of the virus in Brazos County hasn’t been this low since the first week of November.

Before the storm moved into the area last week, the county’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were starting to decline after a post-holiday surge that filled hospitals beyond capacity.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has been steadily dropping since hitting an all-time high of active cases at 1,858 on Jan. 17.