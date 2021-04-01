Record $895,000 spent on student projects at Brazos County Youth Livestock Show

Skaggs said it showed her that the community still cared about the livestock industry and about the exhibitors.

Skaggs’ dad, Chris, said that the community’s support shows an investment in the future as all the money raised in the premium and commercial steer auctions go to the students to use toward future projects or to set aside for college.

For Skaggs, she will be putting most of this year’s earnings toward future projects, saying she shows steers, heifers and barrows. However, part of it will go toward a college fund also as she hopes to earn a degree in agriculture from Texas A&M, where her dad works as an animal science professor.

Kaylynn Kieschnick said she will be investing her earnings into a college fund, while her younger sister, who is in fourth grade at International Leadership of Texas, will put half of her money into a college fund and the other half into her next project.

Jennifer Kieschnick said it is surreal to see both her daughters’ hard work pay off and to hold the title for the 2021 grand and reserve champion barrows.