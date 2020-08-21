Reception to welcome voting exhibit to Brazos Valley African American Museum

The Brazos Valley African American Museum will have a reception Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. to celebrate its newest exhibit, “The Right to Vote.”
The exhibit includes a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute called “Votes for Women” that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The new exhibit also celebrates the life of the late Rep. John Lewis, who was instrumental in the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — and, according to the museum, had a connection to the Brazos Valley.
“The exhibit is filled with good stories,” museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry said Thursday. “We will have this exhibit through November. Stop in and see it when you can.”
A press release states that masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. The museum is located at 500 E. Pruitt St.
To learn more, visit BVAAM.org.
