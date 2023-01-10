Reality TV star Jen Shah requests to serve prison sentence in Bryan

Jennifer Shah, known for her role on the reality television series "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," has requested to serve her 6 1/2-year prison sentence in Bryan, according to People magazine.

Shah, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in prison on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Shah was arrested in March 2021 on charges of wire fraud and money laundering in connection to a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, many over the age of 55, from 2012 until March 2021. Shah pleaded guilty to the charges last July.

According to People Magazine, Shah’s legal team has requested that she serve her sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan. The minimum-security women’s facility holds around 540 female inmates, according to its website. Shah must report to a yet-to-be-determined prison on Feb. 17, according to E! News.

The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan made headlines in November 2022 when Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was recommended to spend her 11-year, 3-month prison sentence there. Holmes is expected to begin her sentence on April 27.

According to People magazine, other notable inmates at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan have included Hidalgo County, Texas, Commissioner Sylvia Handy; Jenna Ryan, who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack; and Lea Fastow, a former assistant treasurer at Enron.