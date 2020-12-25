Reader shares Christmas memory of family offering shelter to escaped POWs

The oldest prisoner, the leader of the three, was probably in his mid-20s. The other two were in their late teens, or early 20s. None could speak very much English. And we knew no German. The leader spoke a few -- very few -- broken words in English. Grandpa tried to converse but without much success. I think they were more interested in warming up than talking.

While the prisoners were drying out, Grandma put the Christmas leftovers in the oven to warm. The aroma filled the house. After they stopped shaking from the cold, Grandpa told them to come into the kitchen to eat. They understood that, because he did not have to say it twice. After three days with no food, they ate their fill and more.

My mother worked at the Bargain House located at the corner of Buck Street and Echols Street, where BB&T Bank is now. We did not have a car, as many did not during the war because of rationing of gasoline, tires, etc. And telephone service had not reached us county folks. But the Greyhound Bus lines came by our house daily. We could flag it down and ride to Caldwell for a dime. That is how Mother got to work. Grandpa told her to go by Sheriff Cleave Bates' office when she got to Caldwell and tell him we had the boys at our house.