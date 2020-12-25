Reader shares Christmas memory of family offering shelter to escaped POWs

During World War II, one of the largest prisoner of war camps in the United States was established in Hearne. More than 5,000 prisoners, mostly Germans, were incarcerated there from 1943 to 1946. After the war they were returned to their homeland.
Since there was a shortage of local labor because of so many Americans being away in the military, the war prisoners were hired out to various farms in the Brazos bottom area to help tend the crops. Occasionally, some of these prisoners would attempt to escape by following the Brazos River to Houston.
On one occasion, a couple of days before Christmas in 1945, three German prisoners escaped from the Chance Farm near Snook. I have often wondered why they chose to escape then, because they knew they would be returning to Germany soon. Maybe they preferred to remain in America, which was not an option for them. Also, they decided not to follow the Brazos River, but instead, to cross over land.
The authorities were notified and a county-wide search was initiated. However, no prisoners were found. The word quickly spread throughout the county that these three prisoners were on the loose and could be armed and dangerous. Residents were instructed to contact the sheriff's office if the prisoners were spotted.
My story begins on Christmas Day. It had been a beautiful spring-like day; warm weather and blue skies. Although I was 4 years old at the time, I can still remember the event vividly.
My mother and I were living with my grandma and step-grandpa, Mamie and Wade Haddox, on State Highway 36, 6 miles south of Caldwell near the Harmony community. We had a typical Christmas Day, starting with opening of presents. Afterward, Mother and Grandma would prepare a Christmas dinner of ham, baked chicken, sweet potatoes, pies, cakes and cookies. Even though it was just the four of us, Grandma would always fix extra, "just in case somebody stops by."
Since we had risen early Christmas morning, we were ready for bed early that night. Grandpa always listened to the weather report on the radio, and they said there was a cold front coming with high winds and rain.
Sure enough, about five o'clock that morning one of those Texas blue northers hit. Strong winds, heavy rain. Temperatures dropped 30 degrees in an hour.
Just before daylight, our dogs started barking and would not stop. Grandpa was already up making coffee. We all got up as Grandpa went on the front porch with his flashlight and shotgun. We heard him say, "What are you doing out there?" There was a picket fence in the front yard and at the gate stood one of the German prisoners, hands in the air and wet to the bone. In very broken English he replied, "Want to give up."
Grandpa asked him where the others were. The prisoner motioned for them to come. Then, out of the darkness, they appeared. By that time all the lights in the house were on and Grandma had lit the butane heater in the living room. Grandpa told them to come in the house and get warm. They came into the living room, took off their wet boots and overcoats and proceeded to warm by the fire. I remember how they were shivering and rubbing their hands. I had gotten a small toy truck for Christmas, so I began to play with it on the paisley linoleum floor.
The oldest prisoner, the leader of the three, was probably in his mid-20s. The other two were in their late teens, or early 20s. None could speak very much English. And we knew no German. The leader spoke a few -- very few -- broken words in English. Grandpa tried to converse but without much success. I think they were more interested in warming up than talking.
While the prisoners were drying out, Grandma put the Christmas leftovers in the oven to warm. The aroma filled the house. After they stopped shaking from the cold, Grandpa told them to come into the kitchen to eat. They understood that, because he did not have to say it twice. After three days with no food, they ate their fill and more.
My mother worked at the Bargain House located at the corner of Buck Street and Echols Street, where BB&T Bank is now. We did not have a car, as many did not during the war because of rationing of gasoline, tires, etc. And telephone service had not reached us county folks. But the Greyhound Bus lines came by our house daily. We could flag it down and ride to Caldwell for a dime. That is how Mother got to work. Grandpa told her to go by Sheriff Cleave Bates' office when she got to Caldwell and tell him we had the boys at our house.
About 8:15, two sheriff's cars pulled up to our front gate. The doors were open and men with guns drawn were crouching behind them. Grandpa walked out on the porch and said, "Cleave, put those guns down. These boys are just cold and wet and want a warm, dry place." With that, the prisoners knew what was happening and, indeed, did want to give up.
As the two younger ones went toward the sheriff, with their hands interlaced behind their heads, the leader stopped at the front door where Grandma and I (hanging on to her leg for safety) were watching the action. He grabbed her hand as to shake it and said in very broken English, "Thank you for your kindness. This is the only gift I have."
Then, he joined the other prisoners. They were put in the sheriff's cars and headed toward Caldwell. Grandma opened her hand and there was a German military-issue pocket knife; his only gift.
We never heard anything about the prisoners. There was a short article in the Caldwell News stating that Wade Haddox had captured the three escaped German prisoners. There were no names of the prisoners or any other information about them. In those days information was not as public as it is today.
Fast forward to 1960, 15 years later. That 4-year-old boy was 19 and in the U.S. Army. And where was I stationed? Yes, Germany. There were many times I wish I had known the names and addresses of the three prisoners to try to contact them. I had so many questions. Like, how did you conceal the knife through all the searches you went through?
I still have the soldier's knife, and The Gift is my favorite Christmas story from my childhood.