Rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazos County still unclear

DeWeese described the upcoming vaccinations as “a key tool in our fight to overcome the damaging effects of the pandemic and return to a safer, less restrictive lifestyle for our residents and staff.”

“We expect more than 95% of our residents to participate, and at least 60% of our staff to participate,” DeWeese wrote. “We have been providing educational materials as well as a grass root campaign to educate both residents and staff on the risks and benefits of the vaccine. We continue to actively educate and recruit vaccine participation by both residents and staff.”

Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation of Bryan received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 28, according to Kim Jones, and over half of its approximately 175 staff and residents have so far received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine.

In a phone interview, Legacy social worker Eshanna Hemphill and resident Barbara Rogers positively described their experiences receiving the vaccine and heartily encouraged others to receive one of the vaccines when they can.

“It was very important for me to take it because it not only protects me but protects everyone around me,” Rogers said. “It was fine. I had no problems at all. It was just like getting a flu shot.”