Rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazos County still unclear

COVID-19 vaccinations continue this week at local health care facilities and assisted living centers as officials try to sort out the level of progress being made.
County officials were told earlier this week that less than half of Brazos County’s vaccine allotment had been administered.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters received information indicating that a lag in reporting was causing confusion regarding the percentage of delivered doses that have been administered. Peters said he spoke with W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, who said it was more likely that between 80% and 85% of vaccine doses that have made it to Brazos County have so far been administered.
“The state told me that they thought the problem was the speed of the state getting the information back after vaccines were received,” Peters said. On Tuesday, the five-person Brazos County Commissioners Court heard a presentation from county officials that indicated approximately 3,000 of 7,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations received in the county had been administered, which multiple commissioners described as an unacceptably low figure.
Peters said the 7,075 number presented to commissioners Tuesday included 1,500 “Week 4” doses that were slated to arrive at various sites either late this week or early next week.
“I’m getting a lot of requests saying, ‘I need to get on the list,’ and I wish I could put them on the list, but it’s not the county that’s receiving them,” Peters said.
Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer at St. Joseph Health, told The Eagle on Wednesday afternoon that St. Joseph has administered more than half of its initial allocation of 3,300 Brazos County vaccine doses since it started just before Christmas, and is continuing to vaccinate employees daily.
“We are very quickly shifting to that 1B category. By the end of this week, we will be pivoting to 1B, but we’re just talking about a few hundred doses left,” Parsi said.
Parsi said that as the community moves from 1A toward vaccinations for the 1B group — a much larger group consisting of people age 65 and older and those 16 and older with a variety of chronic medical conditions — St. Joseph is looking for retired nurses, medical assistants and EMTs to administer vaccines at its vaccine clinics. Those looking to volunteer should contact St. Joseph Health, according to the health center.
Parsi urged community members to be patient and continue following COVID-19 health practices. He said 900 more doses will arrive at several St. Joseph clinics next week, and “our clinic teams are evaluating their patient panels to see who is the highest priority.”
“We will vaccinate our community. That is going to happen. It will take some time,” Parsi said. “There is a very limited supply of vaccines, but then we’ll get more doses. We will continue to get allocations from the state.”
A spokesperson for Baylor Scott & White Health said they began administering the second Pfizer shot to employees on Monday, as they continue on with the administration of the first dose to other staff members.
“Immediately after our health care workers are vaccinated, we will begin immunizing priority patients and community members,” a Baylor Scott & White statement reads. The statement also encourages the public to visit the Baylor Scott & White website to sign up for further vaccine updates.
In an email Monday, Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy District Director Jason Holub described interest in and demand for the vaccines as “tremendous.” He said they are trying to immunize health care providers as quickly as possible “and hope to focus more on our 1B list soon.”
“Appointments were being made for those in group 1A and 1B until the demand greatly exceeded our current vaccine allocation,” Holub wrote. “For our Bryan location, we have in excess of 300 1B patients scheduled to receive a vaccine, with another 150 more on the waiting list.”
Parc at Traditions, a retirement and senior living community in Bryan, will begin vaccinations of residents and staff on Monday, according to an email from Parc Communities Vice President of Operations Woody DeWeese, with the second Pfizer dose to be administered Feb. 1.
DeWeese described the upcoming vaccinations as “a key tool in our fight to overcome the damaging effects of the pandemic and return to a safer, less restrictive lifestyle for our residents and staff.”
“We expect more than 95% of our residents to participate, and at least 60% of our staff to participate,” DeWeese wrote. “We have been providing educational materials as well as a grass root campaign to educate both residents and staff on the risks and benefits of the vaccine. We continue to actively educate and recruit vaccine participation by both residents and staff.”
Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation of Bryan received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 28, according to Kim Jones, and over half of its approximately 175 staff and residents have so far received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine.
In a phone interview, Legacy social worker Eshanna Hemphill and resident Barbara Rogers positively described their experiences receiving the vaccine and heartily encouraged others to receive one of the vaccines when they can.
“It was very important for me to take it because it not only protects me but protects everyone around me,” Rogers said. “It was fine. I had no problems at all. It was just like getting a flu shot.”
Hemphill noted that some people have been worried about starting the inoculation process but described the vaccines as the vital “first line of defense” against the coronavirus.
“I’m glad that we got the vaccine. Some people were apprehensive, of course, because it was new,” Hemphill said. “I would say to people to go get it. It’s a line of defense for yourself and everyone you’re around. I can’t wait until they make it available to everyone.”