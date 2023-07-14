Cheers could be heard from the Texas Legislature’s chamber floors Thursday night after the passage of three bills signaled the end of the year’s second special session, though rumors quickly began to circulate that a third one could be right around the corner.

These three bills, Senate Bill 2, Senate Bill 3 and House Joint Resolution 2, represent some of the largest tax cuts in Texas history and consist of over $18 million in property tax cuts, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. SB 2 will provide tax relief through the public school finance system, SB 3 will introduce tax exemptions on franchise revenue, and Resolution 2 will amend the Texas constitution to temporarily limit the maximum appraised value of some real estate.

District 14 Rep. John Raney, a co-sponsor of SB 2 and SB 3 and who represents a portion of Brazos County, said the property tax cut will be one of the most impactful pieces of legislation passed this year.

“I think it’s going to give us a significant homestead exemption on school taxes,” Raney said Friday. “We raised that from $40,000 on homestead exemption to $100,000 and seniors actually get another $10,000, so they get a $110,000 exemption on homestead taxes. All of that, statewide, is about a $12 billion decrease in property taxes.”

While some representatives advocated for tax refunds for renters who will not directly benefit from the tax breaks, Raney said it was ultimately too late to amend the bill and to do so would have killed it.

“I do believe renters pay property tax,” Raney said. “They pay it through their rent. There’s no doubt about it. … So in some way, they will be getting some relief in that their rent won’t go up.”

The passage of these bills also marks a win for Abbott who has been trying to turn the state’s record budget surplus into a property tax cut since the beginning of the session, even vetoing over 70 bills in mid-June after the Legislature failed to bring a tax cut to his desk. Raney said vetoing these mostly unrelated bills was not the most productive move.

“Personally, I don’t think it was necessary,” he said. “I don’t like criticizing the governor all the time, but I think it was a mistake. … And if I had been sitting there, I wouldn’t have done that … but I guess that’s his prerogative as sitting governor, to veto bills.”

This legislative year also saw the House’s impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who will be tried by the Senate in September and faces removal if convicted. Raney, who voted in favor of impeachment, said the House did what it was supposed to and acted like a grand jury.

“Typically, a grand jury, and I have served on a grand jury, listens to the evidence that the district attorney brings,” Raney said. “They don’t normally bring in the accused. What they do is look at that information and say [if there] is a reasonable explanation or is it reasonable to believe that this should be prosecuted.”

The House impeaching the sitting attorney general is unprecedented for Texas, while two other sitting Texas officials have been removed in the last 100 years.

“There were 20 things that we had evidence of what we believe was misdoing,” Raney said. “Those 20 things, to me, would rise to the question of at least bringing it in and letting the Senate have a full trial and determine whether he should be convicted or impeached.”

While Raney is relieved that the second special session, in what has proven to be a very long legislative year, is over for now, he said he has heard rumors that a third special session regarding school vouchers and teacher pay could be held soon.

“The thing we still need to do is give teachers a pay raise and I think we’re gonna come back sometime, maybe in October is what I hear, and I hope we will accomplish that, too,” Raney said.

Although Raney said he favors raising teacher pay, he still has concerns with a school voucher-like system that the governor favors and is worried Abbott might tie the two together.

“I’m not sure that the amount of money allocated from that would be adequate to bring low-income people into the private school,” Raney said. “I think that what we need to do is focus on improving public schools and I have some other ideas. I think public schools ought to have more ability to locally make changes in their education process. … Instead of spending all that money on tests, we need to be looking at spending it on teachers and other methods of improving.”

District 12 Rep. Kyle Kacal, who represents another part of Brazos County, was contacted multiple times by The Eagle, though no comment was received.

Kacal also voted in favor of Paxton’s impeachment and authored two bills that were ultimately a part of the 70-plus bills Abbott vetoed in June.

The two bills were House Bill 2138, which would have allowed raffle tickets to be used by nonprofit wildlife conservation associations, and House Bill 5366, which would have created the Grimes County Municipal Utility District Number 3.