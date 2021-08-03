Ranchers return to College Station for Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course

After having to go virtual a year ago, the 67th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course began Monday on the Texas A&M campus, attracting 1,600 ranchers from across the country.

The three-day continuing education program is put on by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to help new and career ranchers.

“It’s very fulfilling for us to be able to provide some of that basic management — how do you take care of the cattle and so on,” event coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef specialist Jason Cleere said. “But at the same time, it’s also very fulfilling as an educator that you work with real experienced ranchers on utilizing some of the newest and most advanced technology to help them fine-tune their operations.”

In total, participants will have 22 sessions on topics ranging from managing soils and forage to breeding and genetics. One of the biggest topics this year, he said, is dealing with ranchers’ increased costs with lagging cattle prices.