Ranchers return to College Station for Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course

After having to go virtual a year ago, the 67th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course began Monday on the Texas A&M campus, attracting 1,600 ranchers from across the country.
The three-day continuing education program is put on by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to help new and career ranchers.
“It’s very fulfilling for us to be able to provide some of that basic management — how do you take care of the cattle and so on,” event coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef specialist Jason Cleere said. “But at the same time, it’s also very fulfilling as an educator that you work with real experienced ranchers on utilizing some of the newest and most advanced technology to help them fine-tune their operations.”
In total, participants will have 22 sessions on topics ranging from managing soils and forage to breeding and genetics. One of the biggest topics this year, he said, is dealing with ranchers’ increased costs with lagging cattle prices.
“It’s tougher to make a profit now, so that’s probably one of the biggest buzzes is how do we more efficiently improve our production, but at the same time, don’t increase our costs too much,” Cleere said. “That’s the biggest thing that, really, consumers have to understand — the 2% of the population in the U.S. produce food for the 98%. We do it because we enjoy that profession, but we also have to do it to feed our own families as well, meaning we have to be profitable with that.”
Some of the discussions will include the production practices that are profitable and sustainable, he said.
The best part about this year’s event is the return of face-to-face sessions, Cleere said, saying last year’s virtual event with 1,800 participants was good but just not the same. It was also disappointing to not have the economic boost the event brings, he said.
“The hotels are bustling,” he said. “I was at one of the local restaurants last night picking up some to-go food to take back to my staff, and the restaurants were just packed with people. That’s exciting. That’s awesome, and we can get those local establishments back going.”
During a normal year, he said, there are also usually a dozen different countries represented, but the international attendance is lower due to ongoing travel restrictions.
Cleere said he has heard from hoteliers, restaurant owners and Texas A&M employees who say they love to see all the cowboy hats when the short course begins.
The course will continue through noon Wednesday.