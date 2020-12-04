Radio MASH toy drive still bringing smiles in 37th year

For the 37th year, Radio MASH has set up its tents to accept toys to help give children a holiday they might not otherwise have.
The annual event, which runs through Monday, is hosted by Brazos Valley Communications — 101.9 The Beat; 98.3 KORA-FM; Radio Alegria; and 107.3 Classic Hits — with the MASH compound located in the corner of the Post Oak Mall parking lot near Chuy’s.
MASH in Radio MASH stands for “Make A Smile Happen,” KORA daytime DJ Brandie Alexander said, and that is done through the toy distribution to children throughout the Brazos Valley
“These toys aren’t going anywhere else,” she said. “They’re staying here. They could be going to kids who go to school with your kids or from your church or your neighbors. You never know who’s in need this year.”
Alexander has been involved for 14 years and said her first day working at KORA was at Radio MASH.
“It just worked out that way, and it’s been a passion of mine ever since,” she said. “I have three kids myself, and so it’s really hard to imagine what Christmas would be like for my children if there were no presents under the tree.”
The drive benefits children from infants to 17 years old, most of whom are recommended through their school, church or a service organization. She said toys for tweens and older kids are typically the hardest to buy but the ones they most need.
If people do not feel comfortable shopping for or dropping off toys, then they can make a monetary donation to the drive. All donations go toward purchasing toys to be distributed.
Walter Causey, one of the event’s “toy doctors,” said COVID-19 has made it so they cannot distribute stuffed animals, cloth toys or used toys. All toys must be sealed in a box and new.
Any donated toys that are used or made of fabric will be saved for next year’s drive, he said. Used stuffed animals are never distributed and are instead donated to local animal shelters.
Support Local Journalism
With only new toys allowed, Causey said, it could make it difficult to reach their goal of at least 5,000 toys, saying used toys make up about 60% of what is typically distributed
Causey has worked with Radio MASH for more than 25 years and was part of the original organizers USS Intangible, a now-defunct sci-fi fantasy Star Trek club. One of his favorite things about the event is getting to see his friends. Causey recommends purchasing multiple $5 to $10 items instead of a large $50 item. He also suggested purchasing items that can appeal to a wide demographic of children, discouraging makeup or earrings for girls. One item he suggested is body wash.
It does not take a truckload of toys or a large donation to be involved, Alexander said. One small donation with another small donation will purchase toys. All donations, she said, go toward purchasing toys; none goes toward expenses.
“One toy is all it takes to cross somebody off our list,” she said.
If families want to purchase toys, Alexander recommended getting their children involved to select and donate the toys.
She always enjoys seeing the student organizations that host their own toy drives to donate to Radio MASH and then volunteer their time also.
“It’s about giving to others,” Alexander said, saying it is a great way to feel the holiday spirit. “… You get here, and it’s all about the kids. It’s all about the children.”
Alexander said one of her favorite stories is a man called into the radio station asking for his children to be added to the Radio MASH list because their family was struggling. Then, the following year, he and his family came to Radio MASH, and their kids had a wagon full of toys to donate to help other children.
“That’s probably the best part is hearing from other people who’ve benefited and how they’re now giving back,” she said. “I mean, that to me is a success story, and that to me is something that will continue with their family, generation to generation.”
If anyone wants to be involved but cannot give money or donate toys, Alexander and Causey said, they can volunteer at the compound.
For more information or to donate to Radio MASH, go to www.brazosradio.com/mash or call 979-776-1240.
“You don’t know who’s in need, and this year, it’s just crazy,” Alexander said. “… It’s one thing to make sure that people have a roof over their head and meals on the table, but for little kids, Christmas is a big deal.”
