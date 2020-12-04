Radio MASH toy drive still bringing smiles in 37th year

“One toy is all it takes to cross somebody off our list,” she said.

If families want to purchase toys, Alexander recommended getting their children involved to select and donate the toys.

She always enjoys seeing the student organizations that host their own toy drives to donate to Radio MASH and then volunteer their time also.

“It’s about giving to others,” Alexander said, saying it is a great way to feel the holiday spirit. “… You get here, and it’s all about the kids. It’s all about the children.”

Alexander said one of her favorite stories is a man called into the radio station asking for his children to be added to the Radio MASH list because their family was struggling. Then, the following year, he and his family came to Radio MASH, and their kids had a wagon full of toys to donate to help other children.

“That’s probably the best part is hearing from other people who’ve benefited and how they’re now giving back,” she said. “I mean, that to me is a success story, and that to me is something that will continue with their family, generation to generation.”

If anyone wants to be involved but cannot give money or donate toys, Alexander and Causey said, they can volunteer at the compound.