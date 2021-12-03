Radio MASH Toy Drive continues in College Station

Make a smile happen this Christmas across the Brazos Valley with the help of the 38th annual Radio MASH Toy Drive, where toys are being collected and distributed to underprivileged children through Monday at the Post Oak Mall parking lot on the corner of Harvey Road and Highway 6 in College Station.

Radio MASH is hosted by the Brazos Valley Communications family of radio stations KORA, KTAM, KBXT and KAPN in Bryan/College Station. Toy requests are received from area elementary schools, churches and service organizations that work with children in need. The local groups then send people to pick up the orders when they are filled and distribute the orders to the individual families.

Ron Quiram, the on-site manager and DJ at KORA-FM, shared how the process works.

“Since we started, we have companies, individual people and children coming through to drop off toys,” he said. “We sort the toys in the sorting bins by age and gender and we will let the organization know their toys are ready.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quiram said the toys are being disinfected and cleaned and request that stuffed animals not be donated due to the cleaning process.

