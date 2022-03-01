Races for Brazos County Commissioner in Precincts 2 and 4 headed to runoffs

“What I want to tell people is those who got out and voted for me, I am so appreciative. I love serving as county commissioner for Precinct 2 and I am going to double my effort. You’re going to see a whole different story than you have in the past,” Ford said.

Vitulli, a former Kurten mayor, said he was disappointed in Tuesday’s results, but not surprised. Vitulli said he could run in the future if he thinks the winning candidate isn’t up to the job.

“If he hasn’t done a good job and I have the support from the people, then I would certainly look at that again,” he said.

Garrett said the county will be in good hands with either candidate and he offered his support, friendship and future help.

“While not the outcome I had hoped for, I am proud of the positive and hard-fought campaign I have run,” Garrett said. “My wife and I have met so many great people and have shared many great experiences. We are truly grateful for the journey.”

There were no Democrats in the Precinct 2 race, so the winner of the May runoff will be uncontested in the November general election.