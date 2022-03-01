Races for Brazos County Commissioner in Precincts 2 and 4 headed to runoffs

The Republican race for Brazos County’s Precinct 2 commissioner seat and the Democratic race for Brazos County’s Precinct 4 commissioner seat are headed for runoff elections after no candidate in either race won more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary election.
The runoff election between Precinct 2 candidates Russ Ford and Chuck Konderla and Precinct 4 candidates Prentiss Madison and Wanda J. Watson will be May 24.
Ford, the current Precinct 2 commissioner, won 1,978 votes, or 33.5%, while Konderla received 2,587 votes, or 43.81%. Ronnie Vitulli Sr. collected 630 votes, or 10.67%, while Silas Garrett Jr. won 710 votes, or 12.02%.
Konderla, who served as an interim commissioner after the death of Commissioner Sammy Catalena in 2020, said he was flattered that voters supported his message of preparing the county for the future through a fiscally conservative approach to managing the budget, expanding local business and attracting new businesses.
“My hope is that if you didn’t vote for me this time, you’d give our message a look,” Konderla said Tuesday night. “I’m uniquely qualified as a former council member and commissioner, and deeply involved in the community, not just during an election cycle.”
Ford said he expected Tuesday’s election to end in a runoff considering Konderla’s reputation, but said he was optimistic that he could win support from those who voted for the other candidates.
“What I want to tell people is those who got out and voted for me, I am so appreciative. I love serving as county commissioner for Precinct 2 and I am going to double my effort. You’re going to see a whole different story than you have in the past,” Ford said.
Vitulli, a former Kurten mayor, said he was disappointed in Tuesday’s results, but not surprised. Vitulli said he could run in the future if he thinks the winning candidate isn’t up to the job.
“If he hasn’t done a good job and I have the support from the people, then I would certainly look at that again,” he said.
Garrett said the county will be in good hands with either candidate and he offered his support, friendship and future help.
“While not the outcome I had hoped for, I am proud of the positive and hard-fought campaign I have run,” Garrett said. “My wife and I have met so many great people and have shared many great experiences. We are truly grateful for the journey.”
There were no Democrats in the Precinct 2 race, so the winner of the May runoff will be uncontested in the November general election.
The winner of the Democratic primary for the Precinct 4 commissioner seat will face Republican Timothy Delasandro in November. Delasandro ran unopposed for the seat in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
Madison, a current Bryan city councilman, won 448 votes, or 30.77% in Tuesday’s election, with Wanda J. Watson earning 425 votes, or 29.19%. Ann Boney collected 281 votes, or 19.3%, while Roy Flores received 302 votes, or 20.74%.
Current Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley did not seek reelection.
Madison said he was going to spend Tuesday night celebrating before preparing for the runoff.
“We thank God first, thank him for his love and support. We really want to thank the voters and supporters for all their support and hard work. I want to thank the other candidates for running and all the work that they put into it also,” Madison said.
Watson, the former chair of the Democratic Party of Brazos County, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.