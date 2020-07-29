The city of Bryan’s proposed 2021 budget is larger than that for the current year but still reflects a hit — especially to the general fund — caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $415.6 million proposal, which council members looked at during a Tuesday workshop, is an $11.5 million increase from FY20. The main increases come from different funds, Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood said, and are related to the Travis Bryan Midtown Park construction, debt service and medical benefits for employees.
Hegwood said the pandemic had a significant negative impact on the budget, mostly seen through a seven-position hiring freeze and deferral of discretionary expenses such as some vehicle replacements.
In total, the general fund is expected to drop by 1%, which equals $800,000. When staff presented the budget to council, they had calculated a greater decrease since they proposed a 14-person hiring freeze, but Mayor Andrew Nelson asked that the seven positions that were not going to be filled at the police department be filled after all.
The city can handle the shifts outlined in the budget due in part to its large fund balance, but Hegwood said Bryan could see much more dramatic reductions down the road if the pandemic continues to affect sales tax and hotel occupancy tax revenues for another year.
“COVID has definitely affected the city in a negative way,” Hegwood said in a Tuesday evening interview. “We continue to expect it to be a draw on our revenues. However, we feel like we have the resources to manage that.”
The budget was created assuming that recovery from COVID-19 will begin in spring 2021. However, Hegwood said that the city doesn’t project being able to fill the seven unfunded vacant positions until FY22 at the earliest, largely because property tax revenues are expected to be affected by the pandemic later on.
Overall, the budget proposes a $4.5 million decrease on spending for decision packages, which are typically made up of discretionary expenses that departments request. The expenses will be deferred to future years.
The current tax rate of $0.6299 per $100 valuation is the proposed rate for FY21. There are no utility rate or fee increases included in the proposed budget, and staff is recommending a decrease in the residential trash collection rate from $14.10 per month to $13.50 per month.
Property tax revenues are projected to increase by 1.6% in FY21 and then again by 0.6% in FY22.
Sales tax revenue is projected to be down 2%, which is about half a million dollars, in the upcoming fiscal year, and up by 6% by FY22. Hegwood said that Bryan’s sales tax revenue is down for FY20 by about 2.5%.
The city usually sees $1.7 million in HOT revenue but this year expects there to be a $700,000 decrease. Staff projects about $941,000 in HOT fund revenue in FY21.
There are no significant proposed changes to the capital budget, in part because many projects already have bond funds borrowed for them. Construction on the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, for example, is expected to continue at a normal pace since money for lake work, an indoor facility, the youth baseball fields and more was already set aside. Hegwood said there is still room for more construction at the park, but the city doesn’t anticipate borrowing more money for the project until 2024 at the earliest.
The park was initially going to get about $2 million in HOT funds this upcoming year, but due to the drop in revenue, HOT funds will instead be directed to the city’s new tourism and marketing organization called Destination Bryan.
“Overall, I’m pretty delighted that given how difficult things are that we seem to be a fiscally very well managed city,” Nelson said during the meeting, “and that we’re in the position to be able to at least thus far weather the storm of this incredible hundred-year pandemic that we’re dealing with.”
The city is waiting to hear back from the tax office for the No-New-Revenue and Voter Approval rates. Hegwood said they anticipate seeing those figures next week and don’t think that they should cause staff to make any major changes to the proposed budget.
The full proposed FY21 budget will be posted to the city website Friday. The updated budget presentation is tentatively set to be given to council on Aug. 11. A public hearing for the budget will be at the end of August, and one will be held for the property tax rate in September. The budget will be adopted before Oct. 1.
For more information about the proposed budget and Tuesday’s workshop, visit bryantx.gov.
