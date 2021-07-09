Proposed College Station budget approaches pre-pandemic norms

Jeff Kersten, assistant city manager and chief financial officer, said he believes that by being conservative with revenue estimates and making budget reductions last year allowed the city to be in the best financial position possible going into the new fiscal year.

“Overall, the $353 million budget that’s being proposed is one we feel is a carefully put together budget to get us through this post-COVID period in a careful, strategic way,” Kersten said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the budget is adopted Aug. 12, workshops that dig deeper into the document will be held July 19 through 21 and a public hearing will take place on July 27. A tax rate public hearing will also be held on Aug. 12. The city is still waiting on final property valuation estimates from the appraisal district, and if those don’t come in early enough the budget may end up being adopted on Aug. 26 instead.

At the same meeting, the council approved a $55 million amendment to the FY21 budget, which primarily consisted of a $48 million payment of electricity costs related to Winter Storm Uri. It also included about $2.88 million related to the release of the approximately 60 position hiring freeze that was called for when the FY21 budget was adopted. Even though the hiring freeze is lifted, it does not mean that all 60 positions will be hired immediately.