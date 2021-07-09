Proposed College Station budget approaches pre-pandemic norms

College Station leaders are evaluating a fiscal year 2022 budget of $353.7 million, which they say reflects a strategic return to normalcy following a year of spending cuts across the board when the city was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects.
The city council got its first look at the budget Thursday night. In a letter at the beginning of the document, City Manager Bryan Woods said that better-than-projected sales tax revenue received during the pandemic, state grant funds received under the CARES act, an extended hiring freeze and “prudent departmental expense management” allowed College Station to be in a stable financial position going into FY22.
The budget calls for the property tax rate to remain the same at 53.4618 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The proposed budget does not include any rate increases for water, wastewater or electric utilities. However, it does include a 1.7% increase in the roadway, maintenance, solid waste and drainage fees, which are set to keep pace with inflation.
The proposed budget includes a $71.5 million capital projects budget to cover items such as the new city hall building, the Lick Creek wastewater treatment plant expansion, the Rock Prairie elevated water tower and more.
The FY21 budget adopted around this time last year was $312.6 million, which was down about $28.5 million from the FY20 budget. The proposed FY22 budget represents a 13.42% increase compared to FY21’s adopted budget.
Jeff Kersten, assistant city manager and chief financial officer, said he believes that by being conservative with revenue estimates and making budget reductions last year allowed the city to be in the best financial position possible going into the new fiscal year.
“Overall, the $353 million budget that’s being proposed is one we feel is a carefully put together budget to get us through this post-COVID period in a careful, strategic way,” Kersten said.
Before the budget is adopted Aug. 12, workshops that dig deeper into the document will be held July 19 through 21 and a public hearing will take place on July 27. A tax rate public hearing will also be held on Aug. 12. The city is still waiting on final property valuation estimates from the appraisal district, and if those don’t come in early enough the budget may end up being adopted on Aug. 26 instead.
At the same meeting, the council approved a $55 million amendment to the FY21 budget, which primarily consisted of a $48 million payment of electricity costs related to Winter Storm Uri. It also included about $2.88 million related to the release of the approximately 60 position hiring freeze that was called for when the FY21 budget was adopted. Even though the hiring freeze is lifted, it does not mean that all 60 positions will be hired immediately.
In addition to removing the FY21 hiring freeze, the FY22 budget contains the addition of eight full-time equivalents throughout the city, including three employees within the police department, a fleet service technician within the Public Works department, a new code enforcement officer, a commercial solid waste equipment operator and funds for staffing a new ambulance via overtime rather than new hires. The budget also asks for two custodians to be hired at the new city hall building, as well as overtime to be able to staff security at the upcoming location.
The FY21 budget had also included expense reductions for things like travel and supplies. The FY22 proposed budget calls for a 75% return of those expenses.
If the budget is approved, all city employees have a 3% raise coming to them, and employees outside of the police and fire departments could also potentially get a 3% one-time merit-based bonus. Kersten pointed out that police and fire department employees also have regular raises that they see some years.
The proposed budget does not include an increase in electric utility rates despite the fact that the city had to absorb about $48.33 million in energy and ancillary services costs following Winter Storm Uri. That equates to about $1,100 per meter in the city. However, the city is still waiting to learn if other costs will end up being charged to the city, in which case utility rates may need to be discussed. Any proposed change to rates would have to be approved by the council.
While the city saw a dramatic drop in hotel occupancy tax revenue in FY21, the fund has enough in it to allow for operations to continue at pre-pandemic expense levels, with the anticipation of things like Texas A&M activities and events all returning to normal in the fall.
The proposed budget is available at cstx.gov/budget. Early next week, the city will post a series of podcasts with Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard to further break down the budget.