Promises Behavioral Health to begin operations in College Station in March

“Anytime a community lacks in behavioral residential health care, you’re putting the community at risk,” Mooney said.

“It speaks to a recognition that there is support here from our law enforcement folks and other folks. It’s exceedingly important to have this level of care in College Station and in the Brazos Valley,” Mooney said. “I think our community will embrace it and hopefully we will see Promises stay with us for a long time. It is important for people to know down the road that that kind of care exists if needed, and it gives you a peace of mind.”

Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corp., expressed excitement Friday that Promises is coming to the area.

“Through the overall process of economic development, we support partners who invest in the Brazos Valley and suit our residents’ needs,” Prochaska said in an email. “We’re excited Promises has decided to enter our market. They’re a welcome addition to our health care and economic ecosystems. There’s still more work to be done on this issue, and as part of our community’s overall efforts, the BVEDC is committed to pursuing companies looking to locate and grow here for the betterment of our community.”