Promises Behavioral Health to begin operations in College Station in March

A substance abuse treatment facility geared toward young adults with medical insurance expects to begin operations in College Station in early March.
Promises Behavioral Health, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, purchased the building on Normand Drive that housed Rock Prairie Behavioral Health until its closure last summer, and will open Promises Brazos Valley — the company’s fourth center in Texas — between March 1 and March 15.
Brian Stoesz, vice president for operations development at Promises, said in an interview Friday that the facility will be geared toward providing services for adults 18 to 26 with medical insurance.
“There’s a big need in college towns,” Stoesz said. “Promises is a provider of substance abuse and mental health treatment. We seek to effectively be part of the fabric of the College Station-Bryan community and provide a resource that is a dire need.”
He cited the opioid epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic as furthering the need to bolster resources for mental health and addiction treatment in and beyond the Brazos Valley and said Promises works to assist clients in getting to the root cause of their addiction.
“In this program, we’re going to put a lot of energy into providing services for young adults who have had a failure to launch,” Stoesz said. “This facility will heavily, if not exclusively, focus on commercial insurance or private-pay clientele.”
He said Promises has nine facilities nationwide that operate in a variety of formats, with some of its locations serving those with more limited financial means. Its current Texas locations are in Houston, Dallas and Wimberley.
“The appealing thing about the Texas market is that we cover all bases,” he said, noting that Promises can find places in its system for those in a variety of fiscal situations.
The forthcoming College Station facility will have 72 beds, including 16 beds for detoxification. He said clients will have the ability to detox and either enter longer-term treatment onsite or go to another site. Stoesz said Promises Brazos Valley, once fully operational, will likely have about 150 employees, including registered nurses, eight to 10 therapists and other professionals. He anticipated that most of the hires would come from the Brazos Valley region.
“Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders,” a press release states. “Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network.”
In a phone interview Saturday, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said “it says something good about our community” that an organization such as Promises is coming to the region.
“Anytime a community lacks in behavioral residential health care, you’re putting the community at risk,” Mooney said.
“It speaks to a recognition that there is support here from our law enforcement folks and other folks. It’s exceedingly important to have this level of care in College Station and in the Brazos Valley,” Mooney said. “I think our community will embrace it and hopefully we will see Promises stay with us for a long time. It is important for people to know down the road that that kind of care exists if needed, and it gives you a peace of mind.”
Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corp., expressed excitement Friday that Promises is coming to the area.
“Through the overall process of economic development, we support partners who invest in the Brazos Valley and suit our residents’ needs,” Prochaska said in an email. “We’re excited Promises has decided to enter our market. They’re a welcome addition to our health care and economic ecosystems. There’s still more work to be done on this issue, and as part of our community’s overall efforts, the BVEDC is committed to pursuing companies looking to locate and grow here for the betterment of our community.”
To learn more, visit www.promisesbehavioralhealth.com.