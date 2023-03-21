Loren Cearley, a 21-year-old woman with Down Syndrome, is looking forward to May 22.

That’s because it’s the day she is expected to graduate from Project SEARCH, a post-secondary program for students with disabilities in the College Station school district based at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station.

“The whole Project SEARCH program is coming [to watch],” Cearley said. “I will be so excited because my sisters and my mom and my stepdad will be there, and they’re going to be so proud of me.”

Cearley is one of seven students in this year’s Project SEARCH class, which is part of an international program that helps students with disabilities transition into adulthood and learn job skills to prepare for employment.

“Often, people with disabilities are given limited opportunities for employment based on preconceived notions about their abilities," said Beth Sherry, a Project SEARCH instructor for the College Station school district, "and we have found, especially through our program, that our students are very capable.”

Project SEARCH’s students are called interns and complete one hour of class time each day devoted to improve employability and interview skills, resume building and more. Interns participate in three 10-week internships in different hospital departments.

The program’s first year at Baylor Scott & White was 2015. Since then, at least five previous interns have been hired at Baylor Scott & White. Last year’s Project SEARCH class saw six of seven students hired at different businesses in Bryan-College Station. This year, the class started with eight students, but one has since been hired at the medical center and another has a pending job in the operating room.

“We really want other students with disabilities to be aware that this is an option for them,” Sherry said. “It’s never too early for our students with disabilities, or without disabilities, to start thinking about what comes after high school, so we want them to know this is an option. But we also want employers in our community to be aware that we have a really great workforce of people that are super capable and that hiring people with disabilities benefits everybody.”

With the program established, Sherry said Project SEARCH is in the midst of establishing a business advisory committee to get more employers involved and allow them to mentor and coach interns. Sherry said Project SEARCH organizers are hoping to set an official start date for the committee within the next month.

“It’s in the works, but it was a longshot plan and now we’re honing on when our first meeting is going to be,” Sherry said. “As we kind of figure out what our plan is for the business advisory committee is and how we want to utilize that, then we’ll be able to add in more businesses. Our goal is to have representatives from all the different sectors of business that are in our community just so we’re getting the best view of what’s out there.”

For now, students such as Cearley continue to learn how to become suitable employees through the immersion program.

Cearley’s last internship was on Baylor Scott & White’s medical-surgical floor where she cleaned coffee stations, computers and counters. She also refilled water for patients and put stickers on IV tubes. Cearley said her favorite part about Project SEARCH is talking to patients and added she has learned how to prepare for interviews, build her resume and budget.

Outside of Project SEARCH, Cearley also works at Nothing Bundt Cakes and is involved with the Crusaders Baseball Organization, Special Olympics and Young Life. Cearley also has plans and goals following graduation.

“My dream job would be working at H-E-B at Tower Point helping Mr. Charles to organize and be a bagger,” Cearley said.

For more information about Project SEARCH or to apply for the program, visit csisdprojsearch.weebly.com.