Project SEARCH helps students with disabilities transition into workforce

A program at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station is helping high school students with special needs explore career paths in the medical field.

The program, called Project SEARCH, is an international network of sites working to secure employment for people with disabilities. Students in the program are supported by their family, a special education teacher and rehabilitation services.

Interns are provided extra support on job-related skills used in the workforce, said Beth Sherry, a College Station ISD Project SEARCH instructor. Those can be skills such as interacting with others and following instructions, along with any other skills that may pose a barrier to success, Sherry said.

Generally, those difficulties are observed in their communication with peers and supervisors, Sherry said.

“Sometimes it’s not understanding directions or knowing how to follow up and handle social situations, and then just reading facial cues and body language. Things like that are really where we see the most impact in Project SEARCH,” Sherry said. “Those kinds of communication skills or difficulties are things that may get an employee fired, but in the internship, we are able to use those as learning opportunities and through those learning opportunities, they can build the skills to help them maintain a job outside of Project SEARCH.”

About six former interns in the program have been hired by Baylor Scott & White since the partnership began in 2014, and another has a job offer on the table, Sherry said. Project SEARCH hopes to create opportunities to where interns can get any type of job, Sherry said.

“We’ve got some former interns that are at grocery stores around town like Brookshire Brothers, one of our interns just got hired at BCS Pure Water, but after Project SEARCH they can really get hired in any business that’s willing to hire them,” she said.

Angelo Romano, a Project SEARCH intern, said he learned about the program from his mother and thought it would be a good way to help him get skills needed for the workforce. Since he began his internship, Romano said, he has worked in supply chain, food service and registration. Supply chain was his favorite, he said.

“In supply chain, I had to restock items in various rooms of the hospital. I did little menial tasks like cleaning and taking out trash and other tasks like checking packages, reading the labels, making sure packages went where they were supposed to go, and delivered them around the hospital,” Romano said.

Romano said his autism has been both a blessing and a curse. While autism has affected the way he learns and interacts socially, it also has helped him to enhance his creativity.

“I like to draw and write and I’ve drawn some pretty cool little creatures and written some pretty interesting stories,” he said.

Romano said the program has helped him learn about how the hospital works and the types of jobs he does and doesn’t want to do. Romano said he’s looking to find a job where he can stock shelves.

“It’s helped me figure out how things work when it comes to getting a job,” he said. “I’ve been learning how to make some friends at work, and basically, it gives me assurance that I might have a bright future ahead of me.”

Sherry said the program is open to anyone under the age of 22.

“We want employers to be aware as well because they could potentially hire our interns, but we also just want people to be open-minded about hiring people with disabilities, especially those with autism,” Sherry said.

For more information about the program, visit csisdprojsearch.weebly.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.