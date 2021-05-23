Project GotEM helps fill food needs in Bryan-College Station

Some Bryan and College Station families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can now have food taken directly to their door thanks to the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s new delivery program, known as Project GotEM.
The effort is made possible largely through funding provided by the cities of Bryan and College Station. The Bryan City Council at its most recent meeting approved $229,388 toward the project for the city’s residents, while College Station council voted on $403,708 for its residents in December. The funds should be able to assist people in the Project GotEM — short for “Going the Extra Mile” — program for about a year.
This is enough money to reach 180 families in College Station and 90 families in Bryan, food bank Special Programs Coordinator Heather Murphy said. While the majority of those openings for assistance through the program have yet to be filled, Murphy said that if the maximum numbers are reached that anyone else needing help through the program could be put on a waiting list.
People can elect to receive weekly, bi-weekly or monthly deliveries, food bank Programs Manager Shannon Avila said. The packages contain about 30 pounds of food, Murphy added.
Murphy said that as she enrolls clients in the program, she hears a lot of stories of why people need food delivered to them, including a man who lost his job due to the pandemic, has had to continue to self-isolate because of pre-existing conditions and who has kids in school who will soon be on summer vacation and not have school meals that they depend on.
“It’s probably my very favorite part of my job,” Murphy said, “is just talking to them and listening to what they have going on, and just the gratitude that they have for the program.”
Project GotEM allows the food bank to reach Bryan and College Station residents who are not able to get assistance through more traditional means such as food pantries, Avila said.
To find those who may need such help, Avila said the Project GotEM depends heavily on “program partners,” which are organization leaders throughout the community who might notice that someone could benefit from GotEM and help to connect them with that resource. Avila said program partners could be a nonprofit, a church, a school district, a low-income housing or apartment complex or similar entities that decide to work with the food bank.
All program partners receive a list of what makes someone eligible to use the food delivery system. This includes being low income, having been impacted by the pandemic, being food insecure and insufficient access to food.
A food delivery program was needed even before the pandemic, Avila said, but the pandemic ended up highlighting more depth of need in certain areas. She added that GotEM is partly meant to help the food bank gain a better understanding of the barriers people face in terms of accessing food over time. Avila said officials still need to determine what Project GotEM will look like after the current funding runs out.