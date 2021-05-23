Project GotEM helps fill food needs in Bryan-College Station

Some Bryan and College Station families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can now have food taken directly to their door thanks to the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s new delivery program, known as Project GotEM.

The effort is made possible largely through funding provided by the cities of Bryan and College Station. The Bryan City Council at its most recent meeting approved $229,388 toward the project for the city’s residents, while College Station council voted on $403,708 for its residents in December. The funds should be able to assist people in the Project GotEM — short for “Going the Extra Mile” — program for about a year.

This is enough money to reach 180 families in College Station and 90 families in Bryan, food bank Special Programs Coordinator Heather Murphy said. While the majority of those openings for assistance through the program have yet to be filled, Murphy said that if the maximum numbers are reached that anyone else needing help through the program could be put on a waiting list.

People can elect to receive weekly, bi-weekly or monthly deliveries, food bank Programs Manager Shannon Avila said. The packages contain about 30 pounds of food, Murphy added.