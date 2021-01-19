Program seeks to aid low-level criminal offenders

A program aimed at giving low-level, nonviolent criminal offenders a chance to avoid felony convictions while providing an opportunity for rehabilitation has had a 76% success rate, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons said last week while delivering a presentation on the program to Brazos County commissioners.
The pretrial diversion program has worked with 123 people since funding for an attorney to manage the cases was approved in October 2019, Parsons said
“That funding was for a specific purpose: To see if we could try to find a way to dispose of some more cases and institute a pretrial diversion program that would be consistent with still achieving justice and, at the same time, giving people a second chance ... and find ways to use the criminal justice system not only as a tool for retribution, but also see if we could use it as a tool for rehabilitation,” Parsons told commissioners. He noted that felony convictions often have severe consequences for individuals in job searches, and the program can help individuals’ long-term quality of life prospects.
Participants must admit their guilt, pay probation fees and submit to drug testing; defendants enter the program before their case is presented to a grand jury.
Parsons said 50 people have completed the 12-month program.
“The benefit is that if they do not test positive and if they complete all their requirements of probation, their case is then dismissed,” Parsons said. None of the defendants who entered the program have re-offended.
He said 12 people were unsuccessful and pleaded guilty, four people were indicted, and the rest are still in the program.
“These people are not in jail right now costing the county money,” Parsons said.
“We’re not talking about drug dealers in those numbers. What we’re talking about are drug users, so people who are addicts, we are getting them the actual help that they need — and they’re not re-offending, which I think is a good thing for everybody.”
Parsons said — in response to a question from Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley about whether the program includes drug treatment — that people in the diversion program tend not to be severe offenders, though some participants are recommended for treatment.
Parsons said the program also helped improve the local case clearance rate when compared to other counties.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters told The Eagle after last week’s presentation that Parsons approached the commissioners a few years ago and proposed the diversion program as a way to reduce case backlog and help county residents.
“We were willing to put the position in there and he’s telling us that it seems to be really rolling. I’m very happy with it,” Peters said.
Cauley said she supports the program because she wants people to have opportunities to turn their lives around.
“Today I heard that the program is successful in turning offenders around, and I’m all for that, because I’d like to see more programs like this in place in Brazos County,” Cauley said. “I am frustrated with the criminal justice system sending more people to prison than trying to rehabilitate. I still believe in rehabilitation. No one is perfect, and I’d like to see opportunities offered to everyone.”