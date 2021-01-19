Program seeks to aid low-level criminal offenders

A program aimed at giving low-level, nonviolent criminal offenders a chance to avoid felony convictions while providing an opportunity for rehabilitation has had a 76% success rate, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons said last week while delivering a presentation on the program to Brazos County commissioners.

The pretrial diversion program has worked with 123 people since funding for an attorney to manage the cases was approved in October 2019, Parsons said

“That funding was for a specific purpose: To see if we could try to find a way to dispose of some more cases and institute a pretrial diversion program that would be consistent with still achieving justice and, at the same time, giving people a second chance ... and find ways to use the criminal justice system not only as a tool for retribution, but also see if we could use it as a tool for rehabilitation,” Parsons told commissioners. He noted that felony convictions often have severe consequences for individuals in job searches, and the program can help individuals’ long-term quality of life prospects.

Participants must admit their guilt, pay probation fees and submit to drug testing; defendants enter the program before their case is presented to a grand jury.

Parsons said 50 people have completed the 12-month program.