Program celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“The same country that asks ‘do you think Dr. Martin Luther King would approve of this?’ is the same country that didn’t approve of Dr. Martin Luther King,” Lee said.

He said the country that “wants us to believe they celebrated him in life and in death is the same country that literally blamed his death on him.”

Lee quoted tweets from King’s daughter, Bernice King, including: “Black children are human. Brown children are human. Racism is destroying the world that all children live in. And if adults are not courageous enough to confront it, what are we teaching our children? What are we leaving our children?”

Lee compared the civil rights movement with the modern Black Lives Matter movement.

“A lot of the ways that the media responds to us is the same exact ways that the media responded to us back in the ‘60s and one of the reasons why [MLK] talked about riots being the language of the unheard,” Lee said.

Lee challenged viewers of the program to consider their actions.