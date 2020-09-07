Procedures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19 on Hearne school campuses

As students in the Hearne school district return to campus, there will be a set of strict procedures and protocols in place in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hearne Junior High School Principal Lucinda McDaniel said.
Students will have designated doors to enter the campus where a staff member will check students’ temperatures and conduct a health screening. Teachers are already on campus and have been following the same process, McDaniel said. Students at the elementary, junior high and high school campuses will have their own screening process. Central office staff will also check employees as they enter the building.
Students will not be eating breakfast or lunch in the cafeteria. Once they pass the health screening, they will pick up a grab-and-go breakfast to take to their first period classroom. Lunch will also be served in the classrooms.
Throughout the day, students will be encouraged to utilize hand-sanitizing stations and to wash their hands. A teacher will be stationed by the restrooms to enforce social distancing in the hallways. In the restrooms, only one student will be allowed to enter at a time.
The day will be scheduled so seventh- and eighth-graders do not intermingle, and transitions between classes will be controlled to minimize interaction between students, eighth-grade teacher Roberto Gomez said.
All students 10 years or older, staff and visitors in the district will be required to wear a mask — or face shield if working with a deaf or hard of hearing student — even in classrooms.
If a student begins showing symptoms in the classroom, the nurse will escort the student to the isolation room. The other students in the class will be taken from the classroom and moved to another room so the classroom can be cleaned.
Visitors will be limited to those who have an appointment, and visitors will be required to pass the same health screening as employees and students.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.