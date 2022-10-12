 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Private schools honor roll: Oct. 13, 2022

Note: This list was published in the Oct. 13 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school named to honor rolls for the first six weeks of the school year.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

First Grade: Zane Thomson, Samantha Ivey

Second Grade: Aiden Kubena, Michael Neal, John VanNoord

Third Grade: Maizie Ryland

Fourth Grade: Mason Kubena, Olivia VanNoord

Fifth Grade: Avery Crouch

Sixth Grade: Tate Thomson

Seventh Grade: Eddie Hull

Eighth Grade: Samuel Hernandez, Morigan Ryland, Maddie Wilson

Nineth Grade: Evelyn Hull

