Private schools honor roll: Oct. 13, 2022

Note: This list was published in the Oct. 13 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school named to honor rolls for the first six weeks of the school year.
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
First Grade: Zane Thomson, Samantha Ivey
Second Grade: Aiden Kubena, Michael Neal, John VanNoord
Third Grade: Maizie Ryland
Fourth Grade: Mason Kubena, Olivia VanNoord
Fifth Grade: Avery Crouch
Sixth Grade: Tate Thomson
Seventh Grade: Eddie Hull
Eighth Grade: Samuel Hernandez, Morigan Ryland, Maddie Wilson
Nineth Grade: Evelyn Hull