Private schools honor roll for the fourth six weeks

Note: This list was published in the March 3 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school named to honor rolls for the third six weeks or second nine weeks of the school year.
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
First Grade: Aiden Kubena, Michael Neal, Mireya Norman, Nasya Norman, John Van Noord
Second Grade: Helen Thomson
Third Grade: Mason Kubena, Jireh Lamar, Olivia Van Noord
Fourth Grade: Avery Crouch, Collin Stark
Fifth Grade: John Dooley, Tristan Newton, Tate Thomson
Sixth Grade: Eddie Hull
Seventh Grade: Maddie Wilson
Eighth Grade: Evelyn Hull
Ninth Grade: Piper Belk, Heidi McKinzie, Alli Warden, Cami Warden
Tenth Grade: Pierce Goodwin