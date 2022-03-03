 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Private schools honor roll for the fourth six weeks
Private schools honor roll for the fourth six weeks

Note: This list was published in the March 3 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school named to honor rolls for the third six weeks or second nine weeks of the school year.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

First Grade: Aiden Kubena, Michael Neal, Mireya Norman, Nasya Norman, John Van Noord

Second Grade: Helen Thomson

Third Grade: Mason Kubena, Jireh Lamar, Olivia Van Noord

Fourth Grade: Avery Crouch, Collin Stark

Fifth Grade: John Dooley, Tristan Newton, Tate Thomson

Sixth Grade: Eddie Hull

Seventh Grade: Maddie Wilson

Eighth Grade: Evelyn Hull

Ninth Grade: Piper Belk, Heidi McKinzie, Alli Warden, Cami Warden

Tenth Grade: Pierce Goodwin

Twelfth Grade: Jina Garcia, Chad Warden, Benjamin Freund

