Private schools honor roll for the first six weeks
Note: This list was published in the Oct. 14 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school named to honor rolls for the first six weeks of the school year.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

First Grade: Aiden Kubena, Michael Neal, Mireya Norman, Nasya Norman, John Van Noord

Second Grade: Chloe Saldivar, Helen Thomson

Third Grade: Mason Kubena, Oliva Van Noord

Fourth Grade: Avery Crouch,

Fifth Grade: John Dooley, Tristan Newton, Tate Thomson

Sixth Grade: Eddie Hull, Celeste Wortham

Seventh Grade: Maddie Wilson

Eighth Grade: Evelyn Hull, Elaina Kimbrough

Ninth Grade: Piper Belk, Heidi McKinzie, Alli Warden, Cami Warden

Twelfth Grade: Drew Marchbanks, Chad Warden

ILTEXAS AGGIELAND HIGH SCHOOL

Lainey B. Bone, Hannah K. Byerly, Gabrielle A. Flores, Maya L. Geva, William T. Grant. Enrique Hernandez, Kaylee L. Hodge, Samyam Khatiwada, Caylen D. Leverette, Magdaline G. Loop, Henry W. Mcdonagh, Nikia K. Morales, Anaya S. Newton, Anissa Celisse S. Okpo, Lindsey K. Smith, Alexander J. Strange, Josslyn M. Timbs

