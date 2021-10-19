Private schools honor roll for the first six weeks

Note: This list was published in the Oct. 14 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school named to honor rolls for the first six weeks of the school year.
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
First Grade: Aiden Kubena, Michael Neal, Mireya Norman, Nasya Norman, John Van Noord
Second Grade: Chloe Saldivar, Helen Thomson
Third Grade: Mason Kubena, Oliva Van Noord
Fourth Grade: Avery Crouch,
Fifth Grade: John Dooley, Tristan Newton, Tate Thomson
Sixth Grade: Eddie Hull, Celeste Wortham
Seventh Grade: Maddie Wilson
Eighth Grade: Evelyn Hull, Elaina Kimbrough
Ninth Grade: Piper Belk, Heidi McKinzie, Alli Warden, Cami Warden
Twelfth Grade: Drew Marchbanks, Chad Warden
ILTEXAS AGGIELAND HIGH SCHOOL
Lainey B. Bone, Hannah K. Byerly, Gabrielle A. Flores, Maya L. Geva, William T. Grant. Enrique Hernandez, Kaylee L. Hodge, Samyam Khatiwada, Caylen D. Leverette, Magdaline G. Loop, Henry W. Mcdonagh, Nikia K. Morales, Anaya S. Newton, Anissa Celisse S. Okpo, Lindsey K. Smith, Alexander J. Strange, Josslyn M. Timbs