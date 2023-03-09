Note: This list was published in the March 9 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school named to honor rolls for the fourth six weeks of the school year.
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
First Grade: Zane Thomson
Second Grade: Aiden Kubena, Michael Neal, John VanNoord
Third Grade: Helen Thomson
Fourth Grade: Olivia VanNoord, Jireh Lamar, Mason Kubena
Fifth Grade: Avery Crouch, Colin Stark
Sixth Grade: John Dooley
People are also reading…
Seventh Grade: Eddie Hull
Eighth Grade: Samuel Hernandez, Gage McKinzie, Maddie Wilson
Ninth Grade: Evelyn Hull, Elaina Kimbrough
Tenth Grade: Heidi McKinzie