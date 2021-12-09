Principal: Davila Middle School students remain safe after campus threatened on social media

A message posted on social media threatened potential violence at Davila Middle School in Bryan, the school's principal said in an automated phone message sent to parents Thursday afternoon.

The message came after two threats directed toward Bryan High School and Rudder High School that circulated via social media on Wednesday.

Davila Middle School Principal Sara Rueda said in her message that students were safe and continuing with their normal school day. The Bryan Police Department has officers on campus and is investigating the threats, she said.

Rueda said she was reviewing safety and security protocols for the campus.

Matthew LeBlanc, a spokesman for the Bryan school district said Wednesday that principals at both high schools sent out phone messages to parents of students and confirmed there will be an increased police presence at both campuses Thursday.

The origin of the threats is not known, he said, but part of the investigation is to determine where they started and by whom. The social media posts were threats of a shooting that could happen Thursday.