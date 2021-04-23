 Skip to main content
Princeton Review ranks Texas A&M No. 14 in best value
The 2021 Princeton Review ranked Texas A&M University No. 14 in the nation in best value among public schools.

The rankings of 386 U.S. colleges were based on three main traits — stellar academics, affordable costs and strong career prospects for graduates.

For the second year in a row, Aggie Muster took on a new format as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this time rather than gathering completely virtually, thousands joined together at Kyle Field and Reed Arena as thousands more joined via a livestream.

“Students who attend these schools don’t have to mortgage their futures to pay for their degrees — and we believe they will graduate with great career prospects,” the Princeton Review says of its criteria, according to a release. “We chose our Best Value Colleges for 2021 based on data we collected from fall 2019 through fall 2020 via our institutional and student surveys and from PayScale.com on alumni career and salary statistics. Broadly speaking, we weighted more than 40 data points covering academics, costs, financial aid, debt, grad rates, and career/salary data.”

Additionally, A&M was ranked No. 12 among public schools in both best value without aid, for students who do not quality for financial aid, and best career placement based on student ratings of career services at their school, as well as on PayScale.com’s salary information for alumni.

A&M was also rated No. 19 in best schools for internships, which is based on student ratings of accessibility of internship placement at their school.

