Presentation on telepresence tech wins Texas A&M's Three Minute Thesis competition

Amin Davoodi’s presentation about how robot-assisted learning can help home-bound students earned him the two highest awards in Texas A&M’s Three Minute Thesis competition.
The doctoral student is the first person from the College of Education and Human Development and the first Iranian student ever to win the 3MT competition at A&M. He also walked away with the People’s Choice award, which was based on a poll of virtual attendees, rather than the decision of the five official judges made up of people from the university campus and greater Bryan-College Station community.
The awards came with a total of $1,500 in prize money for Davoodi.
Giving the presentation in English, which is Davoodi’s second language and one he taught himself, was challenging, but he said it felt great to have earned the honor. He added that he’s happy to have been the first from his college to win the award so he can help highlight his field.
“Unfortunately, educational research doesn’t receive as much attention as it deserves,” Davoodi said on Tuesday, pointing out that many past winners in the competition were from science and engineering backgrounds. “It’s good to be able to help people to pay attention to education research as well.”
The Three Minute Thesis competition was created at the University of Queensland in 2008. Graduate students have three minutes and one presentation slide to talk about their research project. More than 900 institutions in 85 countries participate in this type of competition, the A&M Graduate and Professional School website says.
The competition also requires that students speak as if talking to the general public, which Davoodi said was difficult since he is used to presenting his work at conferences where other academics are accustomed to speaking about work at a higher level.
Now that Davoodi won the A&M competition, he will compete against winners from other schools in the virtual Conference of Southern Graduate Schools’ 3MT competition this month, according to the A&M Graduate and Professional School website.
While he knows it will be a tough competition, Davoodi said he hopes he can earn the top prize this month since nobody from A&M has done that at the regional level before.
“Last time, I felt like I was doing it for myself,” Davoodi said about competing in 3MT at A&M. “It was going to be an accomplishment for me, but because I became the first one from my college, it was bigger. It wasn’t just for me, it was for the College of Education. But now I’m doing it for the big Aggie family — for everyone at Texas A&M.”
Davoodi’s presentation delved into research he’s done with a “telepresence robot,” which is a remote-controlled device with wheels and a camera that can allow the user to attend class virtually. He told judges and virtual attendees about how he has used telepresence robots to benefit a third grader for one school year and a senior college student for a semester. Both had cancer that kept them from being able to attend school in person, but both have since recovered.
Currently, home-bound students who continue their studies have to use video conference tools, but these stationary solutions do not provide a “sense of presence,” which Davoodi explains is feeling like one is present and had an effect at a place other than one’s true location. Telepresence technology though could allow users to move around their classroom and have more engaging experiences since they can control where they are facing and with whom they are communicating.
The research Davoodi conducted found that telepresence technology improved the experience of distance learners by making virtual classes incredibly similar to face to face courses, and also significantly improved the motivation of the home-bound students to continue their education while battling cancer.
“So my research proved that by using state-of-the-art technology like telepresence robots, we can provide high-quality distance education, promote educational equity and access for home-bound students and more importantly move toward a more inclusive education for all,” Davoodi said in his presentation.
Davoodi started working with the third grader in 2017 and with the college student in 2019. He said in a Tuesday interview that the college student was able to better engage in class discussions with her peers. The third grader benefitted in many ways inside and outside the classroom, since the robot allowed her to play with students during recess and enjoy lunch with them, too.
While his work started long before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Davoodi said it is even more relevant now that many people are taking virtual courses.
Industrial engineering doctoral student Mahnoosh Sadeghi finished second behind Davoodi in the competition last week with presentation titled “Developing a Smart PTSD Monitoring System,” and biomedical sciences doctoral student Marcus Orzabal placed third for “E-Cig Vaping: Don’t Hold Your Breath.”
Because of the pandemic, the preliminary competition was conducted through pre-recorded video submissions. Davoodi said he was one of about 25 people in that round this year, and was selected to be one of the nine in the final round of competition, which was live in front of the judges at the A&M Hotel and Conference Center and streamed via Zoom for more than 200 virtual attendees.
Davoodi said he plans to graduate with his doctorate in curriculum and instruction this summer. Down the road, he said he’s interested in continuing his work with telepresence robots and how they can help students in various situations like being immersed in a language from another country and exploring campuses they haven’t visited yet.
“I think our research projects should have social impacts,” Davoodi said as he reflected on the work he presented in the competition. “It is a very good feeling that I can see that my research has some practical nature.”
For videos of the final nine 3MT competitors, go to the Graduate and Professional School YouTube channel.