Presentation on telepresence tech wins Texas A&M's Three Minute Thesis competition

The Three Minute Thesis competition was created at the University of Queensland in 2008. Graduate students have three minutes and one presentation slide to talk about their research project. More than 900 institutions in 85 countries participate in this type of competition, the A&M Graduate and Professional School website says.

The competition also requires that students speak as if talking to the general public, which Davoodi said was difficult since he is used to presenting his work at conferences where other academics are accustomed to speaking about work at a higher level.

Now that Davoodi won the A&M competition, he will compete against winners from other schools in the virtual Conference of Southern Graduate Schools’ 3MT competition this month, according to the A&M Graduate and Professional School website.

While he knows it will be a tough competition, Davoodi said he hopes he can earn the top prize this month since nobody from A&M has done that at the regional level before.