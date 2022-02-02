Preparations are underway as an Arctic blast moves toward the Brazos Valley

If people do lose power, he said, people can go online to BTU’s website and confirm on the outage tracker to confirm their address is included in the outage map. If so, he said, BTU is aware of the outage through its automated meter infrastructure system and will work to address it as quickly and safely as possible.

House preparations

“We had the cold air move in and then we had one weather event that brought a bunch of snow, and another weather event that brought sleet and then another one that brought freezing rain, and we had the cold temperatures that we did, which was a little bit because of the snow, but also just because of the caliber of the cold air,” he said. “This one is different because we only have the one initial bit of moisture to go with at the beginning of the event. And the air will be very cold; this is an Arctic cold front, but that’s not unusual for Texas, and the key difference here is that even though it will be extremely cold, we’ll get above freezing in the afternoons.”