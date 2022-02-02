Preparations are underway as an Arctic blast moves toward the Brazos Valley

The Arctic front headed toward the Brazos Valley will not be a repeat of Winter Storm Uri from February 2021, but state and local crews are using what they learned last year to prepare.
“It will be significant and it will be very cold, but it’s not going to be as long lasting as last year,” KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said Tuesday afternoon.
The Arctic cold is unusual, but not uncommon, he said, and this year, temperatures are expected to get above freezing each day.
The biggest impacts, he said, will be the frigid actual and wind chill temperatures, but there is a chance for ice from freezing rain and sleet — up to a tenth of an inch in Bryan-College Station and up to a quarter of an inch further north.
“It is going to be drastically cold,” he said. “I think the way to look at the ice is that while it is expected to be minor accumulations, they’re not insignificant accumulations.”
He encouraged people to keep watching the forecast and the weather and stay inside and off the roads if they do not have to be out.
Wednesday temperatures are expected in the high-60s or low-70s before the front arrives in Bryan-College Station around 5 or 6 p.m. with rain — some heavy downpours — and a few thunderstorms as the temperatures start to dip.
“Then temperatures will keep falling to get down to the mid- and upper-30s by Thursday morning, but we’re not going to stop there,” he said. “We’re going to keep falling through the day on Thursday to probably put us somewhere in the upper-20s, low-30s Thursday afternoon. So we’ll fall below freezing during the day on Thursday.”
The wind chill or feels-like values Thursday afternoon could be between 15 and 25 degrees. Friday morning’s temperature could call to about 21 degrees with wind chills as low as 5 to 15 degrees.
“I think, at best, on Friday it may only feel like the 20s,” said Winkley, further specifying the warmest it might feel is 25 degrees with a forecasted high temperature of 35 Friday.
He said the National Weather Service has indicated it likely will issue hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories throughout the area with some winter weather alerts already in place for the northernmost counties in the Brazos Valley.
“You’ve got a potential for a hard freeze that could freeze indoor and outdoor pipes Thursday into Thursday night, again Friday night and maybe even again Saturday night,” he said.
As long as precipitation ends when it is expected to Thursday afternoon or early Thursday night, Winkley said, he does not anticipate it causing widespread problems on the roads; however, freezing rain — and possibly sleet, especially in the northern portions of the Brazos Valley — could create slick spots on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces.
“Freezing rain is what attaches itself to windshields and powerlines and stuff like that, tree limbs. Sleet falls through and it connects to the ground,” he said.
Wintry precipitation is what he and others will need to continue monitoring Thursday, he said.
He said he expects the worst issues to be in the more northern portions of the Brazos Valley where there could be more icy roadways and power outages.
As of Tuesday, he said, he expected disruptions in Bryan-College Station to be “minimal.” However, the forecast is something to continue watching, saying it does not take a lot of ice to create problems.
TxDOT preparations
Bob Colwell, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan office, said crews will begin pre-treating roadways with a saltwater solution beginning Wednesday morning. The roadways being pre-treated will be bridges, elevated surfaces, places that have historically caused problems during winter weather and major roadways, such as Texas 6. Then, the crews will “spot treat” areas that require it.
While the TxDOT crews are pre-treating the roads, he asked drivers to give the crews space to work.
“If they see our flashing lights, know that we’re out on the roadways trying to prepare for the worst,” he said, noting that space protects both the drivers and the TxDOT crew members.
Beginning Wednesday afternoon, Colwell said, TxDOT will also be operating on a shift schedule until at least Friday morning, so a crew is on throughout the day and night.
He encouraged people not to travel. However, if they have to be on the roads, DriveTexas.org is the best resource to get updated road conditions. Those who do not have internet connection can get updated road conditions by calling 1-800-452-9292.
“We do expect some hazardous driving conditions around the state, but we are trying to prepare,” he said. “We’re preparing for the worst, and praying for the best.”
BTU
Employees at Bryan Texas Utilities have spent the last year winterizing its power plant and managing vegetation to help limit the likelihood of downed tree limbs causing power outages, BTU general manager Gary Miller said.
“What we’re doing, what we have done, what we learned from last year is that there are many components in a power plant that can freeze in those conditions,” he said. “And so what all of the generating units in the state have attempted to do over the course of the last year is identify those components in each individual power plant and do whatever is possible to protect those components against the freezing weather.”
Among the changes BTU has made, Miller said, are placing heaters, where possible, putting in wind blocks to minimize wind impacts, placing tarps around control valves to keep moisture out, placing insulation around exposed piping and installing “heat tracing,” which act as an additional heating element around pipes to help keep them from freezing.
Where problems could occur, Miller said, is on the distribution and transmission side of BTU where ice, wind and trees could disrupt service. Crews are on standby, ready to address any possible problems that occur during the storm, he said, but BTU expects problems will be minimal.
In the event of any problems, he said, BTU’s communications team is ready to put out any necessary information.
He said the message from Electric Reliability Council of Texas is there will not be any rolling power outages throughout the state like was the case last year.
“We are following ERCOT’s instructions, and plus doing whatever it is that we can do here locally,” he said. “If everything works as we think it will, then then we’ll see minimal issues during this.”
A major difference between last year’s storm and this year’s in terms of the power grid, Miller said, is the 2021 winter storm covered the entire state, and this week’s winter weather will not.
If people do lose power, he said, people can go online to BTU’s website and confirm on the outage tracker to confirm their address is included in the outage map. If so, he said, BTU is aware of the outage through its automated meter infrastructure system and will work to address it as quickly and safely as possible.
House preparations
Winkley said people need to make sure to have outdoor pipes and faucets covered and encouraged people to open cabinets under their sinks to allow warm air to get to the pipes, especially on exterior walls, to prevent indoor pipes from freezing.
People also can allow water to drip from faucets to keep water running.
Plants and pets should be kept inside, and livestock should be cared for to protect against the wind chill.
Winkley said the biggest difference between this storm and last year’s winter storm is that the February 2021 storm was created by multiple storm systems.
“We had the cold air move in and then we had one weather event that brought a bunch of snow, and another weather event that brought sleet and then another one that brought freezing rain, and we had the cold temperatures that we did, which was a little bit because of the snow, but also just because of the caliber of the cold air,” he said. “This one is different because we only have the one initial bit of moisture to go with at the beginning of the event. And the air will be very cold; this is an Arctic cold front, but that’s not unusual for Texas, and the key difference here is that even though it will be extremely cold, we’ll get above freezing in the afternoons.”