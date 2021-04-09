Prayer vigil for shooting victims set for Friday evening

A community-wide prayer vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Central Church following a Thursday shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets that left one person dead and four people in critical condition.

“Local church ministers will lead a time of corporate prayer and lament,” Bethancourt said. “The goal of this gathering is to grieve with those who are mourning, unify our community in the midst of tragedy, and pray for hope in the midst of hardship.”