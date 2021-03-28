PPP loans helping Bryan-College Station businesses stay afloat during pandemic

“Right now, it’s just keeping us where we actually might get to make a little money,” Mary Beckman said.

Added Wade Beckman, “If sales continue to go like they’re going, and we officially get caught up with everything that we owed when we were shut down, which we’ve caught back up to paying that … this second one could have the potential to provide some of the lost income if sales stay where they are.”

Mary Beckman said they have created a text and email group with owners of 27 local restaurants that communicate almost on a daily basis. One of those members is Aaron Curs, who co-owns restaurants All the King’s Men and Proudest Monkey in Downtown Bryan and bars Paddock Lane and Tipsy Turtle on Northgate.

Curs described the second PPP loan as a “great shot in the arm.”

“This round of PPP has been great, because it’s allowed us as we kind of crawl our way back to a little bit of normal to try to hire up,” Curs said. “The PPP has been great because we can breathe a little bit again, even if our sales aren’t back. It buys us a couple of months pretending like things are normal from an operations standpoint.”

One issue both Curs and the Beckmans have faced is operating restaurants without a full staff.