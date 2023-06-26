Over 10,000 College Station residents were without power early Sunday, after one of the substations in town experienced issues, according to Pat McIntyre, energy coordinator for College Station Utilities.

“All of the transformers in the substation are protected by equipment and there was a lightning arrester that went bad on one of the transformers and just from the shock of it, it caused that substation to go down for a period of time,” McIntyre told The Eagle on Monday. “If a lightning arrester does its job for [more than] 10 years, then at any point after that it could just go; which is not an uncommon occurrence.”

A lightning arrester is a device used to protect the equipment at substations against traveling waves, and diverts the abnormal high voltage to the ground without affecting the continuity of supply, according to circuitglobe.com.

McIntyre did not say which substation suffered problems though the Eagle observed workers inspecting the substation adjacent to Post Oak Mall and observed outages along Texas Avenue between Southwest Parkway and University Drive.

A total of 10,559 meters were out at 12:35 a.m. Sunday. McIntyre said people were without power for 2 hours and 10 minutes as a substation crew was sent out to restore power.

“Ninety-seven to 98% of the outages that we get calls on are linemen related,” McIntyre said. “So when a substation crew has to go out, you are going into a substation yard which is usually under an acre, and you are trouble shooting that substation. … When you have a situation like we had Sunday morning, then the substation crew is out trying to figure out where the cause came from so they can get people back on in the shortest amount of time.”

Meagan Brown, Bryan Texas Utilities public information officer, said Bryan had about 125 people without power on Sunday for a few hours due to a few fallen power lines.

As the heat continues to roll into Texas, both utility districts hope not to reach new peak demand records. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas broke the June peak demand record, unofficially, with 79,304 megawatts last Monday; passing last June’s record of 76,718 MW. Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records. The current all-time record of 80,148 MW was set on July 20, 2022.

McIntyre and Brown both said the utility districts are nowhere near their peak demand records at this time. College Station’s record is 231 megawatts, while Bryan’s record is 373 megawatts. For reference, a megawatt is equal to 1,000 kilowatts. Brown said if a peak record is hit, nothing directly changes for the utility provider as they try to meet demand.

In an instance where the power grid is affected and locally there are outages, Brown said there is battery storage interconnected around Texas that plays into the market just like a generator would.

“Of course they operate a little differently because they have to charge it at some point, but when it does deploy it is treated like any kind of generator would be, whether that's a gas generator or a nuclear generator," Brown said. "It is just power being put onto the grid. It could be municipal entities — BTU doesn’t have any battery storage, at least not interconnected right now — but those could be operated by municipal utilities, investor utilities or even privately owned generation.”

Brown further explained that municipal utilities bid into the energy marketplace just like any kind of generator would, and operate when they believe their prices are financially beneficial for them or when they are called upon.

“There were times batteries were deployed if there were energy concerns, but they don’t typically just have them waiting to deploy in case of a grid condition, or in certain areas,” she said. “BTU does not currently have any battery use connected to our source system, however there is battery storage interconnected to ERCOT. … It is fairly unlikely when there are rolling outages in ERCOT they are statewide, because the supply and demand aren’t matching statewide; however due to a transmission congestion that can happen at a smaller scale.”

Additionally, College Station residents will soon be able to utilize CSU’s new customer text notification system for electric outages. According to city staff, the system TextPower integrates with outage management software to inform customers of planned and unplanned outages and status updates, and is scheduled to launch this fall.