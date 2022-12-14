PORTERS Backyard opens at Century Square

Porters Backyard is now open at Century Square and is on the patio adjacent to its parent restaurant, Porters Dining + Butcher.

Porters Backyard offers an approachable menu and a family-friendly environment. The Porters Backyard menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Menu items include tostados, barbecue, sandwiches and salads.

“We’re thrilled that Porters Backyard is opening their doors in Century Square,” said Trevor Janecek, vice president of Investment Management. “We believe that Porters Backyard will be an excellent addition to both Porters: Dining + Butcher as well as its sister restaurant, Juanita’s Tex-Mex Cantina which is just a stone’s throw away.”

For more information, visit porterscollegestation.com/porters-backyard.