Roman Popadiuk has close and long-term ties to the country of Ukraine.

After serving as the first U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in 1992, shortly after the country’s independence from the Soviet Union, Popadiuk now helps citizens and refugees of the country that has been embroiled in a war with Russia for more than 500 days through the College Station-based nonprofit Elevate Ukraine.

People have poured in resources and equipment to administer humanitarian aid through Elevate Ukraine, Popadiuk said.

“The individuals that started the organization, a lot of their early efforts, even during pre-formation of Elevate Ukraine was geared toward helping orphans and children, in particular in western Ukraine by giving them experience of a different lifestyle,” Popadiuk said during an interview Friday.

“They facilitated entry into camps and things of that nature to give them a different vision of lifestyles, and to alleviate some of the hardships that the orphans may have been experiencing, they progressed into greater humanitarian efforts to provide all kinds of medical equipment, communication equipment, as well as generators for electrical power.”

Elevate Ukraine has been working to not only to meet the current humanitarian efforts, but “to build a solid foundation for Ukraine, for the future,” Popadiuk said.

“Elevate Ukraine is not only there for the humanitarian effort, but to help build beyond that,” he told The Eagle on Friday. “And to carry on its functions in the post-war situation and assist Ukraine to develop into a strong economy and to regenerate the social fabric.”

Popadiuk served as ambassador to Ukraine in 1992 under President George H.W. Bush. He currently serves on the board of directors for Elevate Ukraine, and while he has a home in Bryan and one near Washington D.C., his personal ties to the country are what keep his efforts ongoing. The Austrian native was raised by a Ukrainian mother and father and has additional family in Ukraine. Outside of his heritage, he continues to serve due to the “great humanitarian tragedy” taking place in Ukraine.

“The last time I looked we were talking some 7 million people who fled the country because of the war that is going on, but at the same time there are approximately 7 million internally displaced people,” he said. “So you are talking about a population of about 14 million people that have been uprooted one way or another, and that has created a huge humanitarian issue in terms of services for these individuals.”

Popadiuk believes the current needs of Ukrainians have remained unchanged since the beginning of the war. However, he said their needs will shift with the seasons and once the war ends through a second stage of humanitarian requirements.

“Permanent housing is going to have to be developed. Right now in terms of electrical power generation, or communication, or medical equipment, you need temporary housing,” he said. “But beyond that you are going to have to develop some more personal housing, so you are going to move into a phase of reconstruction. Elevate Ukraine wants to be able to be positioned in a way that it can help that second stage as well.”

With the majority of aid response in western Ukraine, Popadiuk said it is possible for Elevate Ukraine to provide crisis assistance to those in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

“It is difficult given the war situation and particularly in the actual conflict area [to provide aid],” he said. “We have had situations where we have delivered stuff in the war-zone area, and we also helped evacuate people from the war-zone area. Even today we have volunteers associated with Elevate Ukraine that try to carry out those two functions, so we are active in the war zone as much as possible given the circumstances.”

President Joe Biden announced the United States would take in 100,000 refugees following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The New York Times reported in April that about 282,000 Ukrainians have been either “authorized to travel to or have already arrived in the United States,” according to statistics from the U.S. Homeland Security.

Given that the war is ongoing, Popadiuk said it is important for people to be aware of the situation in Ukraine as more people are in need of help.

“It is important for [people] to engage and make sure our representatives realize that and continue the aid to Ukraine,” he said. “People can also help on the humanitarian side by providing assistance to various nonprofits such as Elevate Ukraine or any nonprofit that is operating [for] Ukraine. … Those are the two big avenues that people can utilize to assist the efforts to help the people of Ukraine.”

Popadiuk served for 13 years as executive director of the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation at Texas A&M University. He currently serves as a member of the Diplomacy Center Foundation, a nonprofit in partnership with the U.S. State Department.

For more information or to donate, visit elevateukraine.org.