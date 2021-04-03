Police: Wisconsin man stole truck in College Station; drugs later found

A Wisconsin man is being held on multiple charges after he allegedly wrecked his vehicle, then robbed a Good Samaritan of his truck, authorities said.

According to College Station police, around 10:20 a.m. Friday, Daniel Tyler Good, 32, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, ran a red light at William D. Fitch Parkway and the Texas 6 west feeder road. Good’s car hit two other vehicles, causing one to roll onto its side. A man in a pickup stopped to assist at the crash scene, and Good got out of his car, pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the man, took his pickup and fled, police said.

Good was found driving the truck northbound on Texas 6 near Harvey Road. During a search, police found methamphetamine, a press release notes.

Good was taken to a local hospital, then resisted efforts to be transported to jail, authorities said. No serious injuries from the crash were reported.

Good is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony punishable by up to a two years in a state jail; and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He is also being held on an arrest warrant out of Williamson County on a criminal mischief charge.

No bail had been set by Friday evening.