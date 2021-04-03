 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Wisconsin man stole truck in College Station; drugs later found
0 comments

Police: Wisconsin man stole truck in College Station; drugs later found

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Wisconsin man is being held on multiple charges after he allegedly wrecked his vehicle, then robbed a Good Samaritan of his truck, authorities said.

Daniel Tyler Good

Daniel Tyler Good

According to College Station police, around 10:20 a.m. Friday, Daniel Tyler Good, 32, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, ran a red light at William D. Fitch Parkway and the Texas 6 west feeder road. Good’s car hit two other vehicles, causing one to roll onto its side. A man in a pickup stopped to assist at the crash scene, and Good got out of his car, pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the man, took his pickup and fled, police said.

Good was found driving the truck northbound on Texas 6 near Harvey Road. During a search, police found methamphetamine, a press release notes.

Good was taken to a local hospital, then resisted efforts to be transported to jail, authorities said. No serious injuries from the crash were reported.

Good is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony punishable by up to a two years in a state jail; and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He is also being held on an arrest warrant out of Williamson County on a criminal mischief charge.

No bail had been set by Friday evening.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Brazos County grand jury indicts 58
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 58

Two men arrested on charges connected to the December deaths of two people found in a College Station motel room, a Bryan man accused of stabbing another man and a Bryan man who allegedly threatened a group of people with a gun are among those indicted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert