Police searching for missing 16-year-old College Station girl

The College Station Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female, who authorities said has gone missing and was last seen on Thursday at around 2:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway.

Giebas is 5-foot-7 and has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities said they believe Giebas is in danger of death or serious bodily injury and is possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.

Anyone with information about Giebas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

