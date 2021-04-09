Police report says shooter emptied magazine, reloaded and started firing again

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske speaks to reporters Thursday, April 8, 2021, following a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets that killed one person and injured five others. A Grimes County man was later arrested on a murder charge.
Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske speaks to reporters Thursday, April 8, 2021, following a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets that killed one person and injured five others. A Grimes County man was later arrested on a murder charge.
An employee at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan told police that the man who opened fire at the business on Thursday emptied the magazine from a handgun, reloaded and began firing again.
Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola, has been charged with murder in the shooting that killed Timothy Smith, a 40-year-old Bryan resident. Bollin remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday morning with bail set at $1 million.
Five other people were injured in the shooting, and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot while attempting to arrest Bollin, officials said.
According to the police report, the employee told investigators he was working at his station cutting wood about five feet away from Bollin when the shooting began. The worker told police he heard three shots but thought it was a staple gun. The man did not see Bollin shoot Smith, but reported seeing Bollin empty a magazine in Smith's direction.
The employee told police Bollin "then turned around, looked at everyone, reloaded and started firing again," according to the report.
Bryan police have identified the man accused of a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday afternoon that left one person dead and five injured.
