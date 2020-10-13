Police: One injured in Bryan shooting; investigation ongoing

One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a shooting in Bryan, according to a social media post from the Bryan Police Department.
Officers responded at 7:20 p.m. to the area of 1400 Beck St. to investigate reports of shots fired, officials said in a Twitter post.
One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, the post states. The person's injuries were not life-threatening, officials.
An investigation was ongoing, and the public was not believed to be in danger, according to the Twitter post.
