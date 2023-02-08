The College Station Police Department said an officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive was being investigated on Wednesday morning.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

Police said they were serving a search warrant when the officer-involved shooting occurred. This is an ongoing investigation for officers. CSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene units will be on scene Wednesday.

A press conference will be held later today, police said.

We are currently on scene in the 900 block of Spring Loop. The roadway is blocked at this time while we work an investigation. pic.twitter.com/KKDq7ie1Gh — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 8, 2023