Police: Meth found in Bryan man's vehicle after traffic stop

According to Bryan police, Adam Tyler Blankenship, 25, was pulled over around 9 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Texas Avenue after he was seen swerving. While speaking with Blankenship, an officer saw a small, clear plastic bag consistent with the type used to package narcotics. A search was performed on the vehicle, and authorities said two small bags containing methamphetamine, a digital scale and several clear plastic bags were located. Authorities said the total amount of meth confiscated was 14.1 grams.