Police: Meth found in Bryan man's vehicle after traffic stop
Police: Meth found in Bryan man's vehicle after traffic stop

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine, police said.

Adam Tyler Blankenship

According to Bryan police, Adam Tyler Blankenship, 25, was pulled over around 9 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Texas Avenue after he was seen swerving. While speaking with Blankenship, an officer saw a small, clear plastic bag consistent with the type used to package narcotics. A search was performed on the vehicle, and authorities said two small bags containing methamphetamine, a digital scale and several clear plastic bags were located. Authorities said the total amount of meth confiscated was 14.1 grams.

Blankenship is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $10,350 bond.

