Police: Marijuana, crack cocaine found in College Station man’s pants

A College Station man was arrested on a felony drug charge Monday after a packet of marijuana and crack cocaine was found stuffed in his pants, police said.
According to College Station police, an officer patrolling Harvey Mitchell Parkway early Monday stopped a car driven by Kevin Obrien Jefferson Jr., 28. Upon approaching Jefferson’s car, the officer detected the odor of marijuana and asked Jefferson to step out of the car, a report notes. Jefferson was searched, and the officer said he found a packet that contained raw marijuana and about 70 small pieces of crack cocaine in Jefferson’s pants. In the car, police said a firearm and a significant amount of cash were found.
Jefferson is charged with manufacture and delivery of 7.0 grams of cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $29,000 bond.
20200731 RACECAR MM 01
20200808 BV V TULSA REAC MM 02
Corps of Cadets
Merrill Green 90th birthday
Our Neighbors: Game Day
20200801 DOMINO MM 02
20200731 RACECAR MM 04
20200731 RACECAR MM 03
20200731 RACECAR MM 02
20200730 LAKE MM 02
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Logan Brackin
Logan Brackin
Logan Brackin
Jury duty
Backpack Giveaway
Backpack Giveaway
Backpack Giveaway
20200805 BV V SA MM 01
20200805 BV V SA MM 04
Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus
Back-to-school shopping spree
Back-to-school shopping spree
Bryan High parking spaces
Bryan High parking spaces
20200807 FIRST FRIDAY ASTIN MANSION
Aug. 7 Brazos County news conference
20200808 BV V TULSA REAC MM 01
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 06
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 05
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 04
Salvation Army backpack giveaway
Salvation Army backpack giveaway
Boys & Girls Club’s Carter retires
20200811 CALDWELL V MASON MM 03
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Blue Duck Scooters
Blue Duck Scooters
Baby Bundles
Baby Bundles
COVID-19 Testing
Harmony Science Academy
Harmony Science Academy
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
B-CS campuses equipped to minimize potential COVID-19 risks
Calvert ISD internet
Calvert ISD internet
Calvert ISD internet
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 06
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 05
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 04
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 03
20200815 PROTEST MM 05
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 02
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 01
Correa's double helps Astros to 2-1 win over Rockies
Gary Blair golf tournament
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University
20200818 IOLA V BURTON MM 01
Texas A&M University
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
Exchange of Reveille handlers
Exchange of Reveille handlers
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Kappa Kappa Gamma House
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Sue Haswell Park pool demo
Sue Haswell Park pool demo
Brazos Valley African American Museum
Cinemark
Cinemark
Bryan ISD buses
Bryan ISD buses
Brazos Valley African American Museum
Sunday Night Live
Sunday Night Live
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Tropical Weather Texas
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University
Welcome to Aggieland
Corps of Cadets
Corps of Cadets
Prayer event
Prayer event
Prayer event
St. Joseph Elementary School
St. Joseph Elementary School
St. Joseph Elementary School
Navasota vs. Wharton
Thomas Park
Texas A&M University
Bremond vs Normangee (copy)
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE MM 04
Texas A&M campus
Texas A&M campus
Texas A&M campus
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District
Flores luncheon
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.