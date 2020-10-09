Police: Man charged in connection with College Station woman's death disposed of her cellphone

Authorities say a 22-year-old Lewisville man charged in connection to the death of a woman found in her College Station apartment was seen on camera throwing away the woman’s cellphone.
According to College Station police, Cristian Gomez Gonzalez is charged with tampering with evidence in the death of Angie Crystal Saucedo. The 19-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment on Holleman Drive West on Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers said it was evident she had been killed by another person, a press release states.
Police said Gonzalez and Saucedo have been dating for about six months and Gonzalez had visited College Station this past weekend.
During a search of Saucedo’s apartment, her cellphone was not located. Cell records indicated the phone was last active near the intersection of Leonard Road and F.M. 2818.
Detectives met with Gonzalez at the Irving Police Department, and he told authorities he left Saucedo’s apartment around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and stopped for a drink at a store on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Gonzalez denied knowledge of Saucedo’s death and of taking her cellphone, police said.
Authorities reviewed camera footage that showed Gonzalez at the store at 3:57 p.m., where he threw multiple items away, including an item believed to be Saucedo’s phone, police said. The phone was located in the trash can.
According to College Station police, investigators were at an area landfill for a few hours Wednesday in connection to the investigation. Authorities said investigators were searching in the interest of thoroughness because a nearby trash bin had recently been emptied.
Tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Gonzalez was listed as being held on no bond Wednesday in the Irving City Jail, but he was not listed as being an inmate there late Thursday.
Officials said additional charges are possible; the investigation remains active. Police said the public is not in any danger.
Anyone with information about Saucedo’s death is asked to call police at 764-3600.
