Police: Man charged in connection disposed of slain College Station woman's cellphone

Authorities say a 22-year-old Lewisville man charged in connection to the death of a woman found in her College Station apartment was seen on camera throwing away the woman’s cellphone.

According to College Station police, Cristian Gomez Gonzalez is charged with tampering with evidence in the death of Angie Crystal Saucedo. The 19-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment on Holleman Drive West on Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers said it was evident she had been killed by another person, a press release states.

Police said Gonzalez and Saucedo have been dating for about six months and Gonzalez had visited College Station this past weekend.

During a search of Saucedo’s apartment, her cellphone was not located. Cell records indicated the phone was last active near the intersection of Leonard Road and F.M. 2818.

Detectives met with Gonzalez at the Irving Police Department, and he told authorities he left Saucedo’s apartment around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and stopped for a drink at a store on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Gonzalez denied knowledge of Saucedo’s death and of taking her cellphone, police said.