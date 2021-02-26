 Skip to main content
Police: Man broke into Bryan apartment and assaulted woman
Police: Man broke into Bryan apartment and assaulted woman

A local man faces felony charges after he allegedly kicked down a woman’s door and assaulted her, police said.

Bobby Howard Hurst

Bobby Howard Hurst

According to Bryan police, around 4 p.m. Wednesday authorities were called to an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Old College Road on the report of a domestic disturbance. There, they found a crying woman covered in blood. The woman told police that 39-year-old Bobby Howard Hurst, whom she knew, had hit her in the back of the head with a cellphone, cutting her. The woman, who needed stitches, was transported to a local hospital. There, she told police that Hurst had kicked down her apartment door and took prescription drugs from her, a report notes. The woman told police she asked him to stop, and he grabbed her face and pushed her to the ground. At one point during the argument, she told him she was calling 911, and he struck her on the back of the head with his cellphone, police said.

According to authorities, Hurst has two previous convictions of aggravated assault family violence.

He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; assault family violence bodily injury with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and a misdemeanor charge of interference with an emergency call.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $58,000 bond.

