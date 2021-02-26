Police: Man broke into Bryan apartment and assaulted woman

According to Bryan police, around 4 p.m. Wednesday authorities were called to an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Old College Road on the report of a domestic disturbance. There, they found a crying woman covered in blood. The woman told police that 39-year-old Bobby Howard Hurst, whom she knew, had hit her in the back of the head with a cellphone, cutting her. The woman, who needed stitches, was transported to a local hospital. There, she told police that Hurst had kicked down her apartment door and took prescription drugs from her, a report notes. The woman told police she asked him to stop, and he grabbed her face and pushed her to the ground. At one point during the argument, she told him she was calling 911, and he struck her on the back of the head with his cellphone, police said.