Police: Large amount of drugs found in College Station woman's home

A College Station woman was arrested Thursday after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs in her home, authorities said.

According to College Station police, a search warrant was executed on a home in the 200 block of Navarro Drive. Inside the home, police said they found more than 400 grams of cocaine, more than 400 grams of Adderall and more than 400 grams of THC. The home is located near Steeplechase Park, which is a drug-free zone.

Authorities arrested Celeste Anahi Perez, 26, and charged her with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Each charge is an enhanced first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Perez remained in the Brazos County Jail on $42,000 bond.