Police identify suspect in Tuesday shooting in Bryan

Bryan police have identified a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Antoine Lamont Witherspoon, 24, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers were on the scene of the shooting at around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Bryan Police Department's Twitter account, one victim with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, and the suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
Police are asking people to not approach Witherspoon, and are seeking information about his whereabouts.
