 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify suspect in Tuesday shooting in Bryan
0 comments
top story

Police identify suspect in Tuesday shooting in Bryan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

Editor's Note

This story has been updated to include the latest information provided by Bryan police regarding this incident.

Bryan police have identified a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Antoine Lamont Witherspoon, 24, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers were on the scene of the shooting at around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Bryan Police Department's Twitter account, one victim with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, and the suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Police are asking people to not approach Witherspoon, and are seeking information about his whereabouts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert