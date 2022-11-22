Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus

College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday's crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa's Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More details have emerged from the crash that left two people seriously injured, including the driver of the bus who has been identified as Calvin Hill of Bryan. Police said Tuesday that Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, remains in serious condition after he was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment.

Police said a group of citizens attempted to free Hill from the bus, but were unsuccessful. Responding officers were able to free him while the bus was fully engulfed with flames, though, before calling for a medical helicopter.

Police said it appears Johnson was traveling south on the feeder road near Central Park in College Station when his vehicle left the roadway, crossed the center median and into northbound lanes on Texas 6 before striking the bus transporting patrons from Santa's Wonderland to Post Oak Mall.

A woman who was a passenger in the SUV was pulled out of the vehicle, which was also in flames, by a local wrecker driver, police said. She was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.