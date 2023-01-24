Police: Fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham

The Brenham Police Department has shared more details about a human fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham on Sunday.

Brenham police said officers were called to Hohlt Park at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to meet witnesses who reported “suspicious circumstances.” Witnesses said several subjects walked toward the parking lot after emerging from the woods and one witness described their demeanor and behavior as “concerning.” Police said officers then searched the area and found a shallow grave which revealed the dead body of what appeared to be a small human fetus.

On Monday, “persons of interest” voluntarily went to the Brenham Police Department to talk with investigators after seeing local media coverage of the incident, police said. The subjects told police they had previously sought assistance at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Brenham, that the fetus was delivered by media professionals and that the mother was later cleared for release.

Police said under current state laws and the Texas Health and Safety Code, if a delivered fetus is under a certain threshold for weight and term of pregnancy, the remains may be released directly to the parents, if also addressed appropriately by individual hospital policy. Medical professionals released the fetus to the mother, who is an adult, under those circumstances.

The investigation has been turned over to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and investigators are awaiting autopsy results, which is being conducted by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiners Office, police said. Identities of those involved have not been released due to statutory privacy concerns, police said.