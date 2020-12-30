Police: Drugs found in College Station man's apartment

According to College Station police, a search warrant was executed in October on an apartment in the 1000 block of Sun Meadow Court. In a bedroom belonging to Azarian James Foght, police said, they found 303 Adderall pills, one pound of marijuana, 3.3 grams of cocaine and packaging consistent with drug sales. Because of the proximity to Cypress Grove Intermediate School, Foght’s charges are enhanced, a report shows.

Foght is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. One charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and one charge is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He also is charged with possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was released on $45,000 bond.